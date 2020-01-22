Here are 5 of the strongest moments from Adam Schiff’s opening statement of Trump’s impeachment trial
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, the leader of the impeachment managers, delivered a thorough and compelling opening statement on Wednesday to make the case in the Senate against President Donald Trump.
For more than two hours, Schiff recounted the facts that the inquiry in the House uncovered and argued that Trump abused his power in trying to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations of his domestic political enemies. He emphasized the significance of this effort and, in particular, the national security implications of Trump’s effort to withhold congressionally approve military aid to Ukraine. And he linked the Trump’s corrupt scheme with Ukraine to the president’s broader effort to benefit from foreign election interference, including Russia’s in 2016.
To bolster his case, Schiff made frequent and effective use of video clips from both the House hearings and of administration officials themselves, such as Trump and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, speaking in other contexts.
Here are five of the most compelling moments from Schiff’s statement:
1. Schiff explained why Trump’s defense of asking for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden is unbelievable.
SCHIFF: "If POTUS was fighting corruption, why would he hide it from us? … why wouldn't he be proud to tell Congress, 'I'm holding up aid & I'm holding it up because I'm fighting corruption.' Why wouldn't he? Because of course it wasn't true. There's no evidence of that." pic.twitter.com/9nkdkUN0Yc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2020
2. Schiff threw Mulvaney’s own words at a press briefing — admitting that there was a quid pro quo for an investigation with Ukraine — back at the administration.
Schiff has receipts of Mulvaney characterizing Trump's Ukraine scheme as mere "political influence in foreign policy" that Congress should just "get over" pic.twitter.com/oBaLARh18A
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2020
3. He highlighted a section of the Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is often forgotten but shows that the foreign leader understood the White House’s ask was a part of a quid pro quo.
Schiff nicely uses a neglected section of the July 25 call record to show that Zelensky clearly understood Trump's quid pro quo pic.twitter.com/Vwq5DhnJPm
— Cody Fenwick (@codytfenwick) January 22, 2020
4. He appealed to Republicans about broader principles about presidential conduct, rather than just focusing on what Trump has done. And he argued that the White House’s position puts the president above the law.
Schiff says Congress must consider if another president does the same things Trump did and the administration argues: "Just get over it. I'm not doing anything different than Donald Trump did." https://t.co/w84ZEmJ80g pic.twitter.com/qySxwlmEIZ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 22, 2020
5. Schiff tied Trump’s effort to get Ukraine’s election help to the moment suspicions about the president’s foreign ties first began: his solicitation of Russia’s help in 2016.
Schiff is busting out the big guns. #RussiaIfYoureListening pic.twitter.com/83fRhHwZfD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2020
