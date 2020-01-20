Here are the rules Mitch McConnell has laid out for the Senate impeachment trial

On Monday, CNN obtained the draft of the rules proposed for impeachment by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

According to the rules, both sides must present opening arguments and evidence within two days each, in a total of 24 hours of total arguments, which is a much stricter requirement than the rules during the Clinton impeachment. This will likely mean much of the debate will have to go into the night if the House managers want to use their full time to argue their case.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the two presentations, will be 16 hours of questions. There will be no motion to dismiss after that, as in the Clinton impeachment rules, but there will then be four hours and an up or down vote to allow witnesses or documents — a concession made to Republicans like Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who had been pushing for such language.

It is unclear yet whether Democrats will propose amendments to this resolution.