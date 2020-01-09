Here’s how Nancy Pelosi outsmarted Mitch McConnell over impeachment rules despite an ‘amazingly weak hand’
On Thursday, former Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart broke down for CNN anchor Erin Burnett how, despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) seemingly on the brink of passing partisan rules to rig the Senate impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) outstrategized him — and left his Republican caucus vulnerable.
“Here’s the thing, Joe,” said Burnett. “People close to Mitch McConnell say at this point, Republicans are united. That they’re not going to vote right up front. Witnesses aren’t part of the deal. We would see what would happen a week in, as you point out. Lisa Murkowski, moderate Republican, she’s one of the people they would need to vote for witnesses. She said today it was frustrating that the articles haven’t been delivered. Now look, we wouldn’t even know John Bolton was willing to testify and would appear if it weren’t for Nancy Pelosi holding the articles. That is true. Is it true, though, that Democrats could have done damage to themselves with people like Murkowski by waiting so long?”
“I don’t think so,” said Lockhart. “In fact they’ve only been back a week. Pelosi had an amazingly weak hand she played to maximum advantage. She has brought focus on this trial as not, will we be hearing the same thing over and over again, about what the president did from the same voices and depositions. She’s made this about, will John Bolton testify and will Mick Mulvaney testify? And that’s a victory for her.”
“Democrats were never going to get the votes for [Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer’s plan at the outset. Their game is to have the White House come in,” added Lockhart. “And remember, up until now, the main defense of the White House is, there’s no first-hand corroboration that the president was involved in any of this. And all the Democrats have to do is continually raise their hand and say, let’s get that first-hand corroboration.”
‘I left parts of my body in Iraq’: Tammy Duckworth boot stomps Doug Collins for calling Dems terrorist lovers
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) fired back at Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Thursday after he suggested that Democrats support terrorists.
During an interview with Duckworth on CNN, host Brianna Keilar noted that Collins had accused Democrats of being "in love with terrorists" because of their criticism over President Donald Trump's decision to kill an Iraqi general without consulting Congress.
"I'm not going to justify that with a response," Duckworth replied. "I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists. I don't need to justify myself to anyone."
Pelosi wants Trump’s trial to start by February — so his SOTU will be under cloud of impeachment: CNN reporter
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) still hasn't said when she will send articles of impeachment over to the Senate -- but chatter on Capitol Hill is betting that it will be done by the end of the month.
CNN senior Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny on Thursday said he's heard talk from lawmakers that Pelosi wants to get the articles sent over to the Senate by early February at the latest.
"What I noticed over and over on Capitol Hill is they're looking at the date of February 4th," he said. "That is the date the president is coming over to give the State of the Union. Nancy Pelosi has reportedly told people she would like the trial to be underway so he is not cleared of this at the time he's in the House of Representatives."
‘It’s never even occurred’ to Trump that uniting the nation is ‘part of his job’: Ex-Bush speechwriter
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum laid into President Donald Trump for abdicating his responsibility to be a president for anyone who did not vote for or support him.
"This president has insulted the state of California, he says he hates the state of New York, says that Baltimore is a rodent and rat-infested mess, he said that Chicago is a disgrace to the nation, he has described Atlanta as a disgrace to the nation," said Frum. "And just in the immediate aftermath of the targeted killing of General Suleimani, the president retweeted one of his most fervent supporters, who said that the Democratic leadership in Congress were the equivalent of Iranian terrorists."