Here’s why a former GOP defense secretary says Trump may have to bomb America’s $750 million Baghdad embassy

President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions in the Middle East may result in him being forced to destroy the American embassy in Baghdad.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed prior to President George H.W. Bush invading the country during Operation Desert Storm. When his son, President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003, a tempory embassy was established in the Republican Palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, because the Republican Palace was outside of the protected Green Zone, the W. Bush administration built a huge, fortified compound.

The current embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad cost taxpayers $750 million — and Trump may have to destroy it.

The reason why was explained by former Defense Secretary William Cohen on MSNBC on Friday.

Cohen was a Republican senator from Maine prior to being nominated by President Bill Clinton. Prior to that, he was a GOP congressman.

“What happens if the Iraqis kick us out?” MSNBC anchor Katy Tur asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, the benefit will obviously be to the Russians and to others — China as well,” he replied.

“They can kick us out,” he noted. “The question is do they want us out? Do they then want to be subject to the overwhelming presence of the Iranians?”

“And so do they really want the U.S. completely out, have no embassy? I don’t think so, but that might happen. If they do, well, we’ll say we’re on our way out, we’ll pick up and leave.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But if we do so, we’d have to destroy that compound in the process and not leave it for others to move into something that we have constructed,” Cohen said.

Watch: