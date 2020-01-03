Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why a former GOP defense secretary says Trump may have to bomb America’s $750 million Baghdad embassy

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions in the Middle East may result in him being forced to destroy the American embassy in Baghdad.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed prior to President George H.W. Bush invading the country during Operation Desert Storm. When his son, President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003, a tempory embassy was established in the Republican Palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, because the Republican Palace was outside of the protected Green Zone, the W. Bush administration built a huge, fortified compound.

The current embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad cost taxpayers $750 million — and Trump may have to destroy it.

The reason why was explained by former Defense Secretary William Cohen on MSNBC on Friday.

Cohen was a Republican senator from Maine prior to being nominated by President Bill Clinton. Prior to that, he was a GOP congressman.

“What happens if the Iraqis kick us out?” MSNBC anchor Katy Tur asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, the benefit will obviously be to the Russians and to others — China as well,” he replied.

“They can kick us out,” he noted. “The question is do they want us out? Do they then want to be subject to the overwhelming presence of the Iranians?”

“And so do they really want the U.S. completely out, have no embassy? I don’t think so, but that might happen. If they do, well, we’ll say we’re on our way out, we’ll pick up and leave.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But if we do so, we’d have to destroy that compound in the process and not leave it for others to move into something that we have constructed,” Cohen said.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s why a former GOP defense secretary says Trump may have to bomb America’s $750 million Baghdad embassy

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's foreign policy decisions in the Middle East may result in him being forced to destroy the American embassy in Baghdad.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed prior to President George H.W. Bush invading the country during Operation Desert Storm. When his son, President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003, a tempory embassy was established in the Republican Palace.

However, because the Republican Palace was outside of the protected Green Zone, the W. Bush administration built a huge, fortified compound.

The current embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad cost taxpayers $750 million -- and Trump may have to destroy it.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York state Republican leader will resign leadership post after DWI arrest — but he won’t quit

Published

41 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

New York State Assemblyman Brian Kolb announced that he will step down as the Assembly's leader after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Syracuse.com reported Friday that the Canandaigua Republican intends to fulfill his term, but said he will "seek professional help while continuing to serve his ninth term in the state Assembly."

“As leader of the Assembly Minority Conference, I have always tried to put the needs and best interests of our conference ahead of my own. That is why I have decided to step down as Minority Leader," Kolb said in a statement.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence blames Iran for 9/11 attacks — but the official commission found the opposite

Published

48 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

Mike Pence incorrectly claimed that Iran helped the 9/11 hijackers that attacked the World Trade Towers in 2001. In fact, Pence's claim is not only wrong, it was actually investigated by while Pence was in Congress.

https://twitter.com/Mike_Pence/status/1213189757708189699

The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, also known as the 9/11 Commission began in 2002, "to prepare a full and complete account of the circumstances surrounding the September 11 attacks."

As Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake pointed out, page 241 of the 9/11 report which said the opposite.

Continue Reading
 
 