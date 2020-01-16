Here’s why some Americans don’t appreciate ‘extraordinary’ accusations from Lev Parnas

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down a key reason why indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas hasn’t quite gotten across the severity of his accusations against President Donald Trump to the American people.

“Jeff, what do you think of Parnas as a witness?” asked Cooper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has a distinctive style. He’s very deadpan, very low-key,” said Toobin. “You somehow don’t realize how extraordinary story he is telling. The proprietor of a company called Fraud Guarantee, and he is going to the leadership of the government of Ukraine and saying, unless you announce an investigation of the Biden family, are you not getting the money that Congress has authorized. you are not getting the visit from the president and you are not getting an Oval Office visit. And it’s true. None of it happened.”

Watch below: