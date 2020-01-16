Here’s why some Americans don’t appreciate ‘extraordinary’ accusations from Lev Parnas
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down a key reason why indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas hasn’t quite gotten across the severity of his accusations against President Donald Trump to the American people.
“Jeff, what do you think of Parnas as a witness?” asked Cooper.
“He has a distinctive style. He’s very deadpan, very low-key,” said Toobin. “You somehow don’t realize how extraordinary story he is telling. The proprietor of a company called Fraud Guarantee, and he is going to the leadership of the government of Ukraine and saying, unless you announce an investigation of the Biden family, are you not getting the money that Congress has authorized. you are not getting the visit from the president and you are not getting an Oval Office visit. And it’s true. None of it happened.”
Intel officials are terrified of briefing Congress on global threats — because Trump will be furious if they contradict him
On CNN Thursday, correspondent Kaitlan Collins revealed the startling reason why intelligence officials don't want to hold a congressional briefing on global threats: Because they are afraid they'll contradict President Donald Trump's speeches and make him angry.
"Kaitlan, tell us the reporting that you have," said anchor Erin Burnett. "Why are intelligence officials reluctant to hold the hearing?"
"What sources are telling my colleagues is that a lot of it has to do with the president's anger after they testified publicly last year," said Collins. "You'll remember back then, about a year ago today, the president was so mad as he was watching the highlights that sources told us he was literally screaming while watching people like Dan Coats, the former Director of National Intelligence, talk about things like Iran, North Korea and the like because they were contradicting a lot of what you hear from the president publicly."
‘Quiet!’ Trump snaps at reporter in Oval Office for grilling him on lies about Lev Parnas
President Donald Trump snapped at CNN's White House correspondent on Thursday after he repeatedly asked questions about Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who has been implicated in the Ukraine scandal.
CNN's Jim Acosta said that he asked the president about Parnas' claim that Trump knew about his actions in Ukraine.
"Quiet," Trump reportedly at one point.
Read some of the reports below.
Trump claims he doesn't know who Lev Parnas is and says he takes lots of pictures with people and has never spoken to Parnas. Trump once claimed he didn't have anything to do with the payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels.