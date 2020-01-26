Hillary Clinton takes aim at Trump as she brings her life story to Sundance
Hillary Clinton has returned to the political stage at the Sundance film festival with a vow to work to defeat her Republican antagonist Donald Trump in November.
“Hillary,” a documentary about the former Democratic standard bearer, was screened at the prestigious festival Saturday ahead of its world premier.
Due to air in March as a four-part series on streaming site Hulu, it already has made waves in a turbulent election year.
Clinton’s caustic remarks in the documentary about Senator Bernie Sanders, her rival for the Democratic nomination in 2016 and now a frontrunner in the current race, received wide play in the US media, not all of it favorable.
At the festival, though, Clinton kept her focus on Trump, whose shock victory a little over three years ago stunned the country and cut short her seemingly unstoppable political ascent.
“I just think we have to win. I don’t think we can afford another four years by the current incumbent,” she told reporters.
“I think that would be absolutely dangerous to our democracy, and I’ll do whatever I can to make sure the Democrats win this time,” she said.
Backed by a phalanx of security unusual for such events, the former secretary of state and first lady extended her remarks in a clutch of red carpet interviews.
“We have to be better than the other side, because they are highly organized and incredibly well funded, and they have foreign help,” she told AFP.
“We should win, because I think people can see the broken promises and the failed actions of this current administration,” she said.
“And so we should win, but we’re gonna have to overcome all of the obstacles they are throwing our way,” she said.
After a period of relative quiet for one of America’s most formidable political actors, Clinton’s blistering remarks about Sanders announced she was back.
“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician.
“It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” she said.
She refused to take her comments back, but later said she would support whoever becomes the Democratic nominee. Sanders has since surged into first place in polling in Iowa, the first state to vote in the Democratic nominating process, on February 3.
“The point of the documentary is what a polarizing figure Secretary Clinton is,” Nanette Burstein, who directed “Hillary,” told AFP.
“She is both admired and vilified, and the whole top line of it is to break that down. So I had no illusions that in the reaction to this piece, it would be the same thing,” she said.
Burstein was nominated for an Oscar in 2000 for “On the Ropes,” a documentary about three young boxers and their trainer.
The Hillary project began as a behind-the-scenes look at the candidate’s 2016 campaign, relying on some 1,700 hours of footage taken by Burstein’s team.
But as it progressed, the documentary’s producers changed tack.
“They came back and they said, ‘You know, there’s a bigger story here, and we want to tell your life, and we want to talk about the arc of women’s lives and politics,” Clinton said.
“I said, ‘Sure, let’s do it.'”
“I figured, let’s tell our story, because we’ve got to do more to get people to understand what’s going on in our country and the world, and if this can contribute to that, I’ll be very happy,” she said.
Adam Schiff says Trump was trying to threaten him with latest tweet
Democratic lawmaker Adam Schiff, who is leading the prosecution in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, said Sunday he felt threatened by a tweet from the president.
Trump tweeted that "Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!"
Asked later on NBC whether he considered the tweet as a threat, the California lawmaker said he thought it was "intended to be."
As chairman of the House intelligence committee, Schiff oversaw weeks of hearings that fleshed out the charges that led to the House vote December 18 to impeach Trump.
‘Blank-eyed propagandist’ Stephanie Grisham blistered for ‘cringeworthy’ claim Schiff has a ‘mental issue’
Doubling down on Donald Trump's claim that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is "sick" -- before the president tweeted a threat at the California lawmaker -- White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham ran to the safe confines of Fox News where she claimed the Democrat appears to have a "mental issue".
Sitting down with Fox News Howard Kurtz the Trump spokesperson, who has yet to hold a press conference in 320 days since taking the job, was asked about the president's tweets and, after admitting she had not spoken to Trump about his comments, told Kurtz, "Quite frankly it seems like he’s having a little bit of a mental issue when you sit on the floor for hours and hours and hour. He’s obsessed with this president and trying to take him down.”
‘They’re terrified’: MSNBC contributor reveals GOPer’s are running scared of Trump despite bogus ‘heads on pikes’ outrage
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" Esquire editor-at-large Charles Pierce explained that he was in attendance when Republican lawmakers professed outrage at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) after he noted a CBS report that stated they are under threat from Donald Trump aides that he will see their heads on "pikes" if they cross him.
According to Pierce, they are, in fact, "terrified" that the president might one day turn on them.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, the popular Esquire columnist ridiculed the Republican senators for the position they have found themselves in by supporting the president.