Hillary testified for 8 hours — Trump couldn’t make it 8 minutes: MSNBC host mocks president’s court fears
When former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified to Congress under one of the six Republican investigations into the Benghazi attacks, she appeared for eight hours, answering Republicans’ questions. In his commentary Sunday, Rev. Al Sharpton speculated President Donald Trump probably couldn’t make it more than eight minutes.
Sharpton’s commentary section of his show specifically mentioned the president’s problems with corruption. After chanting, “Lock her up!” for four years, it was discovered that Trump’s own Justice Department found that Clinton did nothing illegal in any of the conspiracy theories he and his supporters could drum up.
“And who could forget Clinton testifying for over eight hours about Benghazi? I, for one, have my doubts the current president would last eight minutes testifying before anyone,” said Sharpton. “But then again, unlike Clinton, your president is constantly committing actual crimes. So, the next time you want to chant something at a rally for your dear leader, maybe rethink the lyrics.”
He then proposed some options.
Watch his comments below:
