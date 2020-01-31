Quantcast
Connect with us

‘His Senate enablers will pay a price’: Experts predict the fallout from Trump’s impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

It was never in doubt. President Donald Trump was going to be acquitted on both articles of impeachment. But many are feeling stunned today – not because he will “get off” – but because of the craven disregard by Sen. Lamar Alexander, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the entire GOP caucus for a fair trial. Not calling witnesses – actually blocking witnesses – will come back to hurt them.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what happens next?

Riding what he will say is a victory for the U.S., Trump will be interviewed during Sunday’s Super Bowl. He will declare well before that, and repeatedly after, that he has been exonerated (he will not have been.)

On Tuesday, Trump will deliver his State of the Union address. He will again declare victory and exoneration, however false.

Legal and political experts and activists have some predictions about what else is about to happen and it’s not pretty. They’re also offering suggestions on what Democrats should do as soon as the trial is over, which likely will be Friday afternoon.

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former federal prosecutor, CNN Legal Analyst:

ADVERTISEMENT

Activist and artist:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Editor in Chief of Lawfare and NBC/MSNBC law analyst:

Editor in Chief, Crooked Media:

ADVERTISEMENT

Law professor, former US Attorney, MSNBC contributor:

ADVERTISEMENT

National security lawyer:

Professor of international relations, political scientist, journalist, CEO:

ADVERTISEMENT

Law professor at UC Berkeley Law:

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer and researcher:

ADVERTISEMENT

GOP media strategist and Never-Trumper:

Clinton 2016 campaign press secretary:

ADVERTISEMENT

Law and justice writer-in-residence at Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute:

Final thought, conservative Bill Kristol:

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Commentary

Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz: ‘I was brought in not to argue the facts’ — but the Constitution

Published

42 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz Friday morning appeared on MSNBC to defend himself against allegations he claimed a president cannot be impeached if he believes what he is doing is in the public interest.

It did not go well.

Dershowitz was feisty and tried from the outset to take over and control the interview. Melber was not having it.

In his attempt to defend himself, Dershowitz proclaimed, “I was brought in not to argue the facts but only to make the constitutional argument that those two charges do not rise to the level of impeachable offenses.”

Dershowitz has been attacked for saying “if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is on the brink of entering a horrifying new phase of his presidency

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

I don't think anyone in the country ever believed that two-thirds of the Senate would vote to remove Donald Trump from office in his impeachment trial. When the president famously said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any votes, he wasn't kidding, at least when it comes to GOP officials. He has an iron grip on his party.From the first moment of the trial, it's been obvious that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's only organizing principle was to prevent the hearing of witnesses and get the trial over with as soon as possible. John Bolton's announcement that he was willing to testify before the Senate under subpoena presented a slight bump in the road, which McConnell finessed easily with his gambit to put off the issue until the end of the trial. When the New York Times reported that Bolton's testimony would directly implicate the president, McConnell put the squeeze on any wavering GOP senators and as of Thursday night, it appeared clear that there would not be enough votes to allow him to testify.

Continue Reading
 

Commentary

The Christian Right is both anti-Semitic and stridently pro-Israel — here’s why

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

One of the most bizarre characteristics of the Christian Right has been its ability be anti-Semitic and stridently pro-Israel at the same time. On the surface, it seems like a contradiction: how can far-right evangelical groups such as Focus on the Family, the Christian Coalition of America and the Family Research Council (FRC) be passionate supporters of Israel and anti-Semites at the same time? But when one delves into the End Times ideology that is so prominent among white evangelicals, it makes perfect sense to them.

Certainly, not all Christians are anti-Semitic; in fact, the vast majority of Catholics and Protestants are not. The Christian Right embraces a severe form of fundamentalist Protestant Christianity that is separate from what non-fundamentalist Christians believe — and in Christian Right ideology, Jews will be condemned to eternal hell unless they convert to fundamentalist Protestant Christianity. In contrast, numerous Catholics and Mainline Protestants (non-fundamentalist Protestants such as Lutherans, Episcopalians, Presbyterians and the African-Methodist Episcopal Church) are happy to join forces with synagogues for charitable events and agree to disagree about some elements of scripture. Catholics and Mainline Protestants, as a rule, aren’t interested in trying to turn Jews into Christians; their bottom line is that Jews, Christians and Muslims all believe in the Ten Commandments.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image