‘Hold a presser coward’: Press secretary blasted for whining about coverage because she’s bad at her job

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was roasted for being awful at her job during the aftermath of Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.

In the hours following the attack, multiple senior Iranian officials took to social media to speak with one voice.

But the White House was strangely silent, with a short statement claiming President Donald Trump was monitoring the situation.

We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020

Nearly an hour later, CNN reported Trump would be addressing the nation about the hostilities.

Aides are making urgent preparations at this hour for Trump to address the nation, per @jeffzeleny. The specific timing TBD & could be delayed given we are still learning info but two officials say a speech is being prepared and plans are being made for Oval address. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 8, 2020

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham lashed out at the network for the report.

“This is not true – was never true – & no one even attempted to confirm with the press office before tweeting. In a race to be first to break news, the public once again falls victim to irresponsible ‘reporting’ by CNN,” Grisham argued.

Grisham was quickly blasted for failing to effectively communicate what is going on. The Trump White House has not held a daily press briefing in over 300 days — which is Grisham’s job. Other’s noted her lack of credibility.

Here’s what some people were saying:

You know what would help….doing a press briefing to inform everyone about what is going on. You know….your job! 🙄 — Samir (@PackersFavreFan) January 8, 2020

Isn't the word Press in your job title? Shouldn't you address them on days like this? Lady, you suck at this. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 8, 2020

Nobody believes you. — Kat Capps🇺🇸 im🍑 (@KatCapps) January 8, 2020

Iran launched rockets and missiles at bases housing US troops, and it was "never true" that preparations were underway for the possibility that the President would address the nation? — Andrew White (@AcWhite42) January 8, 2020

Yeah, almost 2 hours later we find out Trump won't speak. But 2 hours ago there were different reports. Maybe if you briefed the press instead of hiding? — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) January 8, 2020

For once I believe you – our military is under attack and he can't even string a few sentences together to the nation. That's the #CadetBoneSpurs we all know and YOU love. — iggieowned (@iggieowned) January 8, 2020

Hold a press conference and answer questions or shut the fuck up — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) January 8, 2020

Is he speaking? Tonight would be a great time for a press secretary to saddle up to the podium as the face and voice of confident American leadership. — Rick Britt (@RickBritt61) January 8, 2020

Here she is. Lying again to American citizens even as US military are under attack in the middle east because of @RealDonaldTrump's actions. 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/NGQWbgaaLw — McBlondeLand (@McBlondeLand) January 8, 2020