How Mike Pompeo is a ‘master’ of ‘messaging’ that panders to ‘End Times evangelicals’

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Christian Right loves President Donald Trump for a variety of reasons, from his racist rhetoric and anti-immigrant views to all the far-right judges he has added to the federal courts. But journalist Stephanie Mencimer, this week in an article for Mother Jones, focuses on one of their most disturbing reasons for being so pro-Trump: an obsession with the End Times.

In Protestant Christianity, one finds both fundamentalists and non-fundamentalists. Mainline Protestants (Episcopalians, Presbyterians, Lutherans, the African Methodist Episcopal or AME Church) study the Bible intensely, but they don’t have the obsession with the End Times and the New Testament’s Book of Revelation that the fundamentalist Christian Right has. And even though Trump himself is not a fundamentalist (he was raised Presbyterian), he is more than happy to pander to far-right white evangelicals — who, as Mencimer explains in her article, believe that Trump is important to the end of the world. The Christian Right welcomes the End Times because as they see it, Jesus Christ will return to Earth in the last days.

Mencimer, in her article, quotes religious historian Diane Butler Bass, who offers some insights on why the Christian Right believe Trump could play an important role in the End Times — and why the Christian Right has been applauding the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Bass told Mother Jones, “When Iran gets into the news, especially with anything to do with war, it’s sort of a prophetic dog whistle to evangelicals. They will support anything that seems to edge the world towards this conflagration. They don’t necessarily want violence, but they’re eager for Christ to return — and they think that this war with Iran and Israel has to happen for their larger hope to pass.”

According to Mencimer, Trump “has surrounded himself with people who hail from the fringes of the evangelical community that is steeped in the language of biblical prophecy, and his administration regularly reflects that language back to them in its messaging.”

Fundamentalists who “subscribe to” an “apocalyptic world view seem to be overrepresented among Trump’s religious supporters and advisers,” Mencimer stresses.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Mencimer observes, is a “master” of “messaging” that panders to “End Times evangelicals” — noting that in 2015, after the U.S. Supreme Court had legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, Pompeo told a Kansas church, “We will continue to fight these battles. It is a never-ending struggle … until the Rapture.”

Among End Times evangelicals, one book that is considered essential reading is 1995’s “Left Behind: A Novel of the Earth’s Last Days,” written by Jerry B. Jenkins and the late Rev. Tim LaHaye. That book, Mencimer explains, addresses “the war of Gog and Magog, a biblical conflict prophesied in the Book of Ezekiel. In the Bible, Gog is the leader of Magog, a ‘place in the far north’ that many evangelicals believe is Russia. According to Ezekiel’s prophecy, Gog will join with Persia — now Iran — and other Arab nations to attack a peaceful Israel ‘like a cloud that covers the land.’ LaHaye, like many evangelicals, believed this battle would bring on the Rapture, the End Times event when God spirits away the good Christians to heaven before unleashing plagues, sickness and other horrors on the unbelievers remaining on Earth. Meanwhile, the Antichrist reigns supreme.”

Mencimer ends her article with a disturbing quote from André Gagné, theology professor at Concordia University in Montreal. According to Gagné, the Christian Right is all for the U.S. going to war with Iran if it leads to a broader conflict in the Middle East and helps bring about the End Times.

“If it brings the end of the world, it brings the end of the world,” Gagné told Mother Jones. “They’re ready. They can’t wait for the Rapture to happen. For them, it’s the ultimate reunion with God.”

Continue Reading

Fox News poll delivers devastating news to Trump on impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

According to a new Fox News poll released on Sunday morning, a clear majority of respondents -- beyond the margin of error -- believe Donald Trump should be convicted by the U.S. Senate for impeachable crimes and removed from office.

According to the poll, "On impeachment, by a 50-44 percent margin, voters think the Senate should vote to convict Trump and remove him from office. Most Democrats say remove (81 percent) and most Republicans disagree (84 percent). Among independents, more say Trump should be removed by a 19-point margin (53-34 percent)."

Continue Reading

Trump has bigger 2020 re-election problems than impeachment: ‘A target-rich environment for Democrats’

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

With Donald Trump expected to be acquited by the GOP-majority Senate in an impeachment trial being manipulated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democrats are setting their sights on the 2020 election where they feel the president is vulnerable on a host of other issues that can be piled on his House impeachment.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, democratic strategists who will be helping direct the 2020 campaign against Trump by the eventual Democratic nominee are licking their chops at the prospect of highlighting the president's poor stewardship of the country.

Continue Reading
 

Will the GOP ‘stand for gaslighting or reality?’: George Conway thumps senate Republicans who refuse to consider Trump’s crimes

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," conservative attorney George Conway launched a broadside against Republican senators for their conduct in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, saying they are selling lies to the public.

Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Conway -- the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway -- painted a withering portrait of the GOP that is hellbent on acquitting the president of obvious impeachable crimes.

"I'm deeply saddened," Conway began. "It is very upsetting and this is a moment of reckoning not just for the country and the rule of law and the constitution, but it is a specific day of reckoning for the Republican senators who took this oath, and the republican party generally, are they going to stand for lies instead of truth?"

Continue Reading
 
 
