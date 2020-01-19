Hugh Hewitt gets stomped after pledging ‘chaos’ vote for Bernie Sanders: ‘He’s as partisan as they come’

Conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt found himself trending on Sunday after people reacted harshly to his analysis of impeachment.

During an appearance on Meet the Press, Hewitt argued that President Donald Trump’s action in Ukraine did not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.

Hewitt also revealed that he planned to vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Virginia Democratic presidential primary as a way to foment chaos among Democrats.

Even though Hewitt said that he would vote for Trump in the general election, he explained that he was casting a primary vote for Sanders so that Americans could see what a real socialist looks like.

Conservative trolls like Rush Limbaugh have often encouraged Republicans to spread “chaos” by voting in the Democratic primaries.

Read some of the tweets below.

WATCH: Hugh Hewitt announces that he will vote in the Democratic party in Virginia on March 3rd. #MTP #IfItsSunday@hughhewitt: "I'm voting for Bernie Sanders" pic.twitter.com/G0gxKu6IAd — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 19, 2020

As you stated on MTP – trump plays to the white worker who is feeling sorry for themselves. They want Leave it to Beaver and it seems you do too Hugh. Playing the victim card. Life has passed then by As for your Bernie vote – you just don’t want Biden. — Bob L (@BobbyL_AZ) January 19, 2020

Hugh Hewitt is an asshole.. his calculation is this. Trump will beat Sanders not Biden. Hewitt is a hack. Will always be a hack.chuck Todd is always kissing up to #HackHewitt who was a never trumper until he hired his son, and was able to political get favors suddenly. — TIMΩTHΨ (@tfan_826) January 19, 2020

Never underestimate the power of an older, semi-distinguished white man with glasses and a nice voice to continually assert that they know more than you. Hugh Hewitt and the powers that be are petrified of Bernie Sanders. — Enigmatic Polyglot 🇩🇿🇺🇸🇨🇦🇪🇺🇦🇷🇧🇷🇨🇴 (@ahistoryfanatic) January 19, 2020

So that's what the Republicans are going to do, to boost the Sanders vote bc they know if he's our nominee, he'll lose to Trump!! Bastards! — Sfnativekelly (@SFnativekelly) January 19, 2020

@hughhewitt just said on #MTP he is crossing over to vote for Bernie Sanders in the primary to set up an election where he will vote for Trump (of course) and watch Dems get crushed. This is the GOP playbook. Let’s not be fooled. — Pat Eden (@pat_eden) January 19, 2020

WHY does @MeetThePress invite @hughhewitt on? But also great idea to have @DonnaFEdwards to refute him in real time. — Louder for the people in the back (@judihayes) January 19, 2020

Sitting here fuming as the lies pile up. I am switching between Meet The Press and State of the Union and screaming at the TV for the talking heads to fact check and call out the lies and false equivalencies from Dershowitz and Republicans. And here comes Hugh Hewitt… grrrr… — Juree James (@JureeJames) January 19, 2020

Hugh Hewitt is dancing around the facts. He ignores that there are TWO different aspects, the fake dirt on Biden AND trying to blame Ukraine for Russia’s hacking in 2016. Chuckles Todd is the worst. — Doral the BedBug (@DeetSupreme) January 19, 2020

Why is the ridiculous Hugh Hewitt on MTP? Get rid of Chuck Todd. Change the channel, turn it off. — joyful girl (@blairgirl41) January 19, 2020

Who on @MeetThePress booked @hughhewitt? The man is clearly brain dead. No one listens to him. — leefeed (@leefeed) January 19, 2020

Why is @chucktodd legitimizing a hack, conspiracy theorist like @hughhewitt? — Ross (@RlorD2020) January 19, 2020

Why doesn’t Hugh Hewitt care about the precedence of allowing future Presidents to obstruct Congress from holding Presidents accountable? #MTP #Dictatorship — Mike K (@mikelkaz) January 19, 2020

Why on earth does @hughhewitt continue to be treated as if he has any credibility whatsoever? The man is basically Sean Hannity. #MTP — Taylor Desloge (@TaylorDesloge) January 19, 2020

Watching Meet the Press and I want to puke everytime a Trump apologist (Hugh Hewitt) makes inaccurate references to the Constitution. Historians have studied the Impeachment clause for over 200 years and it doesn't come close to how Trump apologists describe it. — Richard Floto (@FlotoRichard) January 19, 2020

Hugh Hewitt is spearing his GOP BS on MTP today. I’d rather pull down my pants and sit on a hot waffle iron than listen to this CREEP! — PEOPLE FIRST (@DAUM4Congress) January 19, 2020

In this presidency, "executive privilege" = "The Man".

When @hughhewitt makes his points (to just believe him & Republican politicians because they are smart, they know), you are listening to white men in power scrambling to keep their throne.@MeetThePress — anne lamb (@LambLeaping) January 19, 2020

dear @NBCNews, wtf? @MeetThePress is a joke. you invite people who lie. Chuck doesn’t challenge them. a regular, Hugh Hewitt, does not tell the truth. he knows it. Chuck knows it. anyone who follows the news knows it… and you know it, but you allow it to go unchallenged anyway. — saturdave (@davelavack) January 19, 2020

America is sick and tired of the bloviating, suckup ludicrous BS by lying @hughhewitt! Hewitt’s sick attitude thinks he is always right! The Audacity of this motormouth challenging writings of two prominent authors, at same table on @MTP, shows his Ignorant Unstable attitude! — Southeastern Lubricants (@SoutheasternLu2) January 19, 2020

OK, @chucktodd laughing at 45 lackey @hughhewitt's asinine comment at the end of the roundtable discussion was classic. @MeetThePress — Raul Alvarez (@chiefsynergist) January 19, 2020

Hugh Hewitt is a fucking buffoon and @MSNBC needs to stop putting him on their air. — Hugh Jass (@GucciferI) January 19, 2020

If @hughhewitt is voting for @BernieSanders as stated on @MeetThePress, then be sure GOP wants Bernie because they know they can beat him in general election. THIS IS A HUGE TELL! — SPHdvm (@RadShanDVM) January 19, 2020

Oh man @MeetThePress has asswipe @hughhewitt on. He tries to present as non partisan, but he’s as partisan as they come. He’s so intellectually dishonest, he makes me sick. — Stephen Dicht (@64PhilliesFan) January 19, 2020

Hugh Hewitt—Trump couldn’t pass a seventh grade cibics exam — gbarry (@gbarry18) January 19, 2020