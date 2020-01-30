‘I deliberately don’t talk about the facts’: Dershowitz shouts down his ‘public interest’ defense — then blames the media
Wearing the same clothes he wore Wednesday, Alan Dershowitz appeared on CNN from Florida Thursday night to blame CNN and the media for misconstruing his statements that the president can do whatever he wants.
The world took a collective gasp when the president’s lawyer argued that any time a president is working in the public interest, he is not committing anything illegal. Dershowitz said that he didn’t say what he said, claiming it was being taken out of context by the entirety of the world who witnessed the comment from senators to every news agency, comedians, viewers on Twitter, and apparently also Trump’s lawyers who distanced themselves from Dershowitz on Thursday.
“Your election is in the public interest,” the attorney said Wednesday. “And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”
He walked it back Thursday on Twitter saying that it wasn’t what he said at all.
Everyone had “characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything,” he wrote in a Twitter rant. “I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.”
“I did not say or imply that a candidate could do anything to reassure his reelection, only that seeking help in an election is not necessarily corrupt, citing the Lincoln and Obama examples,” Dershowitz tweeted.
It’s factually inaccurate. The quote again: “And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”
If he now disagrees with the statement or misstated, Dershowitz can say that, instead he’s asking viewers not to believe their lying ears.
“You should never have said that I said that!” Dershowitz railed against CNN.
“We were just playing a clip of what you said,” host Wolf Blitzer said.
“I deliberately don’t talk about the facts!” Dershowitz claimed.
On CNN he ranted to Blitzer and Jeff Toobin who tried to hold him accountable. Dershowitz then tried to change the message, saying he had no political bias, but Toobin cut in to slap Mike Pompeo
“My politics are to the left of your politics,” Dershowitz said to Toobin. “My politics are probably to the left of Wolf’s politics.”
Host Jake Tapper then fact-checked another Dershowitz claim about a law professor he quoted Wednesday. That Harvard law professor came on CNN and corrected Dershowitz, calling him out for twisting his words. Dershowitz then attacked CNN again for not backing him up when the professor called Dershowitz a “joke” on air.
‘Irresponsible and ludicrous’: Scholar cited by Dershowitz obliterates his argument in favor of Trump’s acquittal
Harvard Law School professor Nikolas Bowie has frequently been cited by Trump attorney and fellow Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz in his arguments at the president's Senate impeachment trial.
However, CNN on Thursday invited Bowie on the air to ask what he made of Dershowitz's arguments in favor of acquitting the president -- and he quickly labeled them "irresponsible and ludicrous."
First, Bowie knocked down Dershowitz's argument that the president cannot be impeached for "abuse of power" because it does not constitute a crime.
"Abuse of power is a crime," he said. "There are people around the country that have been convicted of it recently. It's a crime that's existed since the country was founded and it's a criminal offense."
CNN hosts stunned after GOP senator refuses to say Trump shouldn’t break the law to win reelection
CNN hosts Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow on Thursday found themselves stunned after Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) refused to say whether he thought President Donald Trump should be allowed to do anything he wants to win the 2020 election.
During their interview, the hosts asked Barrasso what he made of Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz's now-infamous argument that the president shouldn't be impeached for shaking down a foreign government to win help with his election on the grounds that he believes getting reelected is in the public interest.
"What's your reaction to that extremely expansive definition of presidential power?" Sciutto asked him. "Do you reject that argument?"
Lev Parnas directly implicates Lindsey Graham in Ukraine plot: ‘He was in the loop’
An indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani says Sen. Lindsey Graham was "in the loop" in the scheme to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.
Lev Parnas, a Ukraine-born businessman charged with campaign finance violations, told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360°" that Graham has a personal interest in keeping witness testimony out of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
"Sen. Lindsey Graham I haven't had any contact with, but because of my relationship with Rudy Giuliani, I have a lot of information about his dealings," Parnas said. "It was, like, surreal to watch Lindsey Graham up there, sit there -- he's out there talking about all the stuff, that this is a sham, that this should go away."