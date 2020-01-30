‘I deliberately don’t talk about the facts’: Dershowitz shouts down his ‘public interest’ defense — then blames the media

Wearing the same clothes he wore Wednesday, Alan Dershowitz appeared on CNN from Florida Thursday night to blame CNN and the media for misconstruing his statements that the president can do whatever he wants.

The world took a collective gasp when the president’s lawyer argued that any time a president is working in the public interest, he is not committing anything illegal. Dershowitz said that he didn’t say what he said, claiming it was being taken out of context by the entirety of the world who witnessed the comment from senators to every news agency, comedians, viewers on Twitter, and apparently also Trump’s lawyers who distanced themselves from Dershowitz on Thursday.

“Your election is in the public interest,” the attorney said Wednesday. “And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

He walked it back Thursday on Twitter saying that it wasn’t what he said at all.

Everyone had “characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything,” he wrote in a Twitter rant. “I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.”

“I did not say or imply that a candidate could do anything to reassure his reelection, only that seeking help in an election is not necessarily corrupt, citing the Lincoln and Obama examples,” Dershowitz tweeted.

It’s factually inaccurate. The quote again: “And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

If he now disagrees with the statement or misstated, Dershowitz can say that, instead he’s asking viewers not to believe their lying ears.

“You should never have said that I said that!” Dershowitz railed against CNN.

“We were just playing a clip of what you said,” host Wolf Blitzer said.

“I deliberately don’t talk about the facts!” Dershowitz claimed.

On CNN he ranted to Blitzer and Jeff Toobin who tried to hold him accountable. Dershowitz then tried to change the message, saying he had no political bias, but Toobin cut in to slap Mike Pompeo

“My politics are to the left of your politics,” Dershowitz said to Toobin. “My politics are probably to the left of Wolf’s politics.”

Host Jake Tapper then fact-checked another Dershowitz claim about a law professor he quoted Wednesday. That Harvard law professor came on CNN and corrected Dershowitz, calling him out for twisting his words. Dershowitz then attacked CNN again for not backing him up when the professor called Dershowitz a “joke” on air.

See the video below:

