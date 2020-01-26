‘I saw this and lost it’: Internet mourns the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

It was reported by several outlets that basketball giant Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles. That’s when Twitter users took to the social media site begging Bryant’s account to respond that it wasn’t true.

Please say this fake bruh pic.twitter.com/6p0c779zMq — Javrien ⁶𓅓 (@JavrienGVO) January 26, 2020

bro please say something — KOBE BRYANT 8/24 (@napoleonnne) January 26, 2020

Others remembered the powerful way that Bryant gave back to communities with his foundation that targeted impoverished communities. He helped deliver programs for sports and other extracurricular programs for youth.

I don’t wanna believe this is real, done so much for our city and the world, thank you Kobe for memories you brought my childhood and even a little or adulthood.. it was an honor I was able to meet you Rest in Power Goat #legendsliveforever #mambaforever pic.twitter.com/Bhz39Osn7f — King Andre (@Andredeegreat) January 26, 2020

When the news became clear, fans posted videos and gifs expressing their heartbreak. You can see them below:

No @NBA player supported the @WNBA or women’s college basketball more than Kobe. He attended games, watched on tv, coached the next generation. We pray for his family. https://t.co/ZhTCxD3sRg — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) January 26, 2020

kobe and his four fucking daughters man i don't pray but i will for his wife, i cannot imagine what she's going through if that's true — Tyler (@BeastCaucasian) January 26, 2020

https://twitter.com/StumpyGrinds/status/1221526510974070787

Kobe Bryant's mindset as a competitor was incomparable. His impact on the athletes we watch today is immeasurable. RIP legend. pic.twitter.com/dai9AdvtlE — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) January 26, 2020

I would work my entire day around Lakers games during the Kobe Bryant era. Spend hours on YouTube watching Kobe highlights. Felt like Kobe would live another 60 years doing incredible things. Here is every game winner of Kobe’s career. Rest easy legendpic.twitter.com/cj2A2Z2NjO — Barstool Drew (@BarstoolDW) January 26, 2020

i’m gonna be honest & say i’ve never been one to love basketball, but i want to say that Kobe Bryant was one I always admired for everything he stood for & his commitment to such a sport. Sad day, but this should… https://t.co/xV8ULBmSeS — sebastian javier (@sebtsb) January 26, 2020

😢 Rip Kobe Bryant I Know This About To Devastate The World 😭.. #🏀24 — quando_rondo (@quando_rondo) January 26, 2020

I don’t believe Kobe Bryant is gone..we just lost a great. Sad way to start 2020 — Deji (@Deji) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE!!! THANK YOU FOR THE GOOD TIMES!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/utz3oRBIoR — The King Peter Fox (@PeterFo19881835) January 26, 2020

LeBron reflects on his favorite Kobe memories and the impact the Mamba has had on his life 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UDBYdttSli — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020

"He gave me a pair of his shoes which I ended up wearing that following night. I was a 15 and he was a 14 and I wore them anyways." @KingJames talks about his relationship with @kobebryant coming full circle after passing him on the NBA's all-time scoring list. 🤝 #Lakers pic.twitter.com/n6p4nN5sQk — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 26, 2020

I was in shock. Then I saw this picture and I lost it. https://t.co/6KgSwX8XZB — Kaylee Hartung (@KayleeHartung) January 26, 2020

This clip of Kobe explaining the game to his daughter went viral just last week too. pic.twitter.com/LM73m3a9Zk — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 26, 2020

Mamba out. Rest well Kobe. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ZMNLSnQMGq — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 26, 2020

