If people of color showed up to a Capitol protest heavily armed — Trump would call them terrorists: commentator
Legal analyst Areva Martin explained in a CNN panel discussion Sunday that the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday has historically been a day in which white supremacists rear their ugly heads with racist protests and other public displays of bigotry. Monday’s expected rally of racist gun nuts expected at the Virginia capitol is no different.
Colorblind author Tim Wise said that it’s a whole different level with pro-gun activists. He noted that there was a message from the NRA that former President Barack Obama was going to take everyone’s guns away. Of course, that never happened, but it was part of the narrative to scare sensible gun owners. Now, President Donald Trump is employing the same idea, saying that the rally of racists in Virginia is being spun by the president as another Democratic power-grab. Wise called it a kind of “front-lash” instead of “backlash.”
Republicans only recently came out against the racist gun rally, but Wise said it’s too late, but par for the course.
“I want to think about this for a second,” he then pivoted to explain. “I want us to imagine that a group not of right-wing, white people, but a group of black folks, a group of Latino folks, Muslim folk of whatever color, say, ‘we’re going to gather at an American statehouse, maybe in front of Congress, with weapons to protest laws we don’t like.’ Do we think for one second the president of the United States and other leaders and commentators would go, ‘This is a very bold statement of Constitutional liberty? No. They would be calling it insurrection, terrorism. But, when white folks gather with a bunch of guns and essentially threaten civil war, we go back and say, isn’t that funny? Isn’t that interesting? We would never respond the same way if these folks were Black or brown, and anyone who is honest knows it.”
CNN
Watergate’s John Dean thinks Trump wrote part of his legal team’s brief — because it’s so terrible
Former White House counsel for Richard Nixon, John Dean, explained that the legal brief out of President Donald Trump's White House was so bad that it had to have been dictated by Trump himself.
Saturday evening, Trump's legal team, chaired by Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, filed their own form of a legal brief that responded to the case filed by Democrats ahead of Tuesday's impeachment trial.
The document called the proceedings “constitutionally invalid” and claims House Democrats are staging a “dangerous attack” with a “brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election.”
CNN
CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield flattens Trump apologist for hilariously bad defense of the president
CNN host Fredricka Whitfield did battle with President Donald Trump's official apologist on the network, Jim Shultz.
Schultz quoted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who said that if Democrats want witnesses, then all witnesses should be available to be called. The problem is that Republicans want to call people that weren't even involved in Trump's obstructions of Congress. Republicans want to call Vice President Joe Biden and his son, there are likely some Republicans who want to call Hillary Clinton to talk about Benghazi again, and they'll likely search for reasons they can randomly call Democratic officials in Congress, who also had nothing to do with Trump's actions.
Breaking Banner
Jeffrey Toobin accuses Dershowitz of trying to ‘elevate himself’ with Trump trial in fiery CNN confrontation
CNN's "State of the Union" kicked off Sunday morning with a battle between one of Donald Trump's impeachment defense lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, and CNN legal contributor - and former Dershowitz student -- Jeffrey Toobin, with Toobin right away getting in a shot at his old professor for trying to elevate his profile by working for the president.
With fill-in host Brianna Keillar acting as referee and pressing Dershowitz to explain his legal case supporting the president, the conversation turned into a sparring match as Toobin disputed the Trump attorney's contention that the president did not abuse his power-- which is the centerpiece of the Senate trial.