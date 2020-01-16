‘Impeaching Donald John Trump for High Crimes and Misdemeanors’: Watch as Senate trial opens with ‘Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye’
Just after 12:00 noon Thursday, January 16, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump opened. Many watched history in the making as newly-appointed House impeachment managers carrying a wooden box with the Articles of Impeachment walked into the Senate chamber.
The Sergeant at Arms bellowed, “‘Hear Ye, Hear Ye, Hear Ye.”
The president pro tempore, Senator Chuck Grassley, opened the session, and lead impeachment manager, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff read the Resolution declaring the managers and authorizing the conveyance of the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.
“President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States,” Chairman Schiff read.
Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in all Senators this week, and next week the Senate will take up the Articles of Impeachment.
The drip-drip-drip of incriminating Trump evidence is torture for Senate Republicans
During the Watergate scandal, it was believed Senate Republicans would never vote to remove Richard Nixon. That was the case all the way up to the moment investigators discovered a cache of secret White House audio tapes showing Nixon knew about the burglary of the Democratic National Committee as well as participated in its cover-up. Soon afterward, Nixon resigned knowing his fellow Republicans would abandon him.
I was thinking about this as I read about the cache of documents Lev Parnas provided to House investigators who led last year the impeachment of Donald Trump. Parnas is one of Rudy Giuliani’s henchman. He has been at the center of the president’s bid not only to smear Joe Biden but rewrite US history so Ukraine, not Russia, attacked our sovereignty in 2016. (That, as I have said often, is a lie straight from the Kremlin.)
Ex-Republican Party chairman blasts Senate GOP for lying to the American people while taking their impeachment oath
MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams watched as Chief Justice John Roberts entered the U.S. Capitol for the solemn moment to preside over the impeachment of a president for the third time in history.
Senators will be required to take an oath pledging that they will be independent and remain impartial until the evidence is heard.
“I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeaching of President Donald John Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws. So help me God,” the oath mandates. Senators, however, aren’t required to hold their hand over the Bible when they take the oath. There is no consequence for lying under that oath or breaching the oath. It is unlike other impeachment proceeding rules, however, one of which says that if a member does not remain quiet they will be arrested.
Trump favorite for Supreme Court argues that juries should consult God on verdicts
A deeply conservative judge who's on President Donald Trump's short list of potential Supreme Court nominees holds highly unusual views on religion's role in the courts.
Judge William Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote a lengthy dissent last week in a Florida case that so alarmed another conservative judge on the panel that she then wrote a less radical concurrence to his message that God can instruct juries, reported Slate.