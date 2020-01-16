‘Impeaching Donald John Trump for High Crimes and Misdemeanors’: Watch as Senate trial opens with ‘Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye’

Just after 12:00 noon Thursday, January 16, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump opened. Many watched history in the making as newly-appointed House impeachment managers carrying a wooden box with the Articles of Impeachment walked into the Senate chamber.

NOW: House managers have arrived to present the articles of impeachment.

We are not able to shoot video here (except pool cam) but if you flip thru these maybe it will be like old timey vid. pic.twitter.com/S1d0LHhZ1Q — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sergeant at Arms bellowed, “‘Hear Ye, Hear Ye, Hear Ye.”

The president pro tempore, Senator Chuck Grassley, opened the session, and lead impeachment manager, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff read the Resolution declaring the managers and authorizing the conveyance of the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.

“President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States,” Chairman Schiff read.

Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in all Senators this week, and next week the Senate will take up the Articles of Impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

“Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye: all persons are commanded to keep silent on pain of imprisonment, while the House of Representatives is exhibiting to the Senate of the United States articles of impeachment against Donald John Trump, president.” https://t.co/2Eyoi17Rku pic.twitter.com/Fk6xiJ0QxN — ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2020



