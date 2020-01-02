Quantcast
Connect with us

Impeachment isn’t hurting Democrats — according to latest data

Published

2 hours ago

on

An Economist/YouGov poll shows that impeachment doesn’t seem to be hurting Democrats the way Republicans anticipated it would.

According to the generic congressional ballot, support for Democrats has reached an all-time high at 50 percent and +10 percent over the Republican Party.

The survey was done on over 1,000 registered voters in the final days of 2019 and is the most recent indicator in the RealClearPolitics summary of polls on the generic ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impeachment support has been a rollercoaster as the majority of Americans supported impeachment, but weren’t necessarily keen on kicking the president out of office just yet.

FiveThirtyEight’s impeachment polling tracker shows national opinions on impeaching Trump was just 40 percent in favor, and 51 percent opposed. Just ten days later, when the investigation had been going strong, the average polling result flipped to 47-46 in favor. By the middle of October, just four weeks after the whistleblower came forward and testimony leaked, support hit 50.3 percent.

As the fight continued, the House impeachment lost some ground, but seems to have regained it and support for a legitimate impeachment trial in the Senate is at an all-time high.

Just last week, Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) claimed that impeaching the president would be a huge loss for Democrats at the ballot box in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think impeachment, unfortunately, will only further embolden Donald Trump, increase his support and the likelihood that he’ll have a better shot at getting elected while also seeing the likelihood that the House will lose a lot of seats to Republicans,” Gabbard told ABC News.

The jury is still out on where the president will be once he has an official opponent, but it’s clear Americans are still supporting Democrats despite the impeachment vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Impeachment isn’t hurting Democrats — according to latest data

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

An Economist/YouGov poll shows that impeachment doesn't seem to be hurting Democrats the way Republicans anticipated it would.

According to the generic congressional ballot, support for Democrats has reached an all-time high at 50 percent and +10 percent over the Republican Party.

The survey was done on over 1,000 registered voters in the final days of 2019 and is the most recent indicator in the RealClearPolitics summary of polls on the generic ballot.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is now facing two significant foreign policy crises — and he has nowhere to turn for help

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

Two separate crises roiled President Donald Trump on the first day of the year of his re-election campaign.

The U.S embassy in Baghdad is recovering from an assault that grew out of a pro-Iran protest. Some protesters stormed the grounds and set fires. Hundreds came to the facility over two days to protest American airstrikes on the Iran-supported militia group, Kataeb Hezbollah, in Iraq and Syria that killed at least 25 people. That strike came in response to an attack on an Iraqi base that killed an American contractor, according to the U.S.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes begs GOP strategist for campaign cash — after suing her for $400 million

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

Devin Nunes

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been enthralled in several lawsuits against his antagonists.

In 2019, Nunes launched lawsuits against two fake Twitter accounts and his hometown newspaper The Fresno Bee. The lawsuit against the fake Twitter accounts, @DevinCow and Nunes' Mom, described themselves as parody accounts, which is not only allowed on Twitter, it's prised by comedy lovers everywhere.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image