In 33 years in public service I have never seen a government lawyer lie the way Cipollone did: Ex-CIA director

1 hour ago

Former CIA Director John Brennan was shocked seeing White House counsel Pat Cipollone before the Senate and Chief Justice John Roberts during the opening of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Cipollone told the chamber that Republicans were barred from attending depositions of witnesses in the House. As transcripts show, there were Republicans asking questions of the witnesses. Even the mention of the House depositions by the White House was pointless because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is trying to block the documents, evidence, interviews, and depositions from being entered in as evidence in the Senate trial.

It prompted Brennan to take to Twitter with frustration.

“During more than 33 years in public service, I never heard a government lawyer so misrepresent the facts & deceive the American public as WH Counsel Pat Cipollone just did in the Senate impeachment trial. Further evidence of the contagion of Mr. Trump’s dishonesty & corruption,” he tweeted.

