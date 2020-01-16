Intel officials are terrified of briefing Congress on global threats — because Trump will be furious if they contradict him
On CNN Thursday, correspondent Kaitlan Collins revealed the startling reason why intelligence officials don’t want to hold a congressional briefing on global threats: Because they are afraid they’ll contradict President Donald Trump’s speeches and make him angry.
“Kaitlan, tell us the reporting that you have,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “Why are intelligence officials reluctant to hold the hearing?”
“What sources are telling my colleagues is that a lot of it has to do with the president’s anger after they testified publicly last year,” said Collins. “You’ll remember back then, about a year ago today, the president was so mad as he was watching the highlights that sources told us he was literally screaming while watching people like Dan Coats, the former Director of National Intelligence, talk about things like Iran, North Korea and the like because they were contradicting a lot of what you hear from the president publicly.”
“Now these intelligence officials have made the request, saying they don’t want to testify about this publicly,” continued Collins. “You can imagine why, given what you were just talking about, the Suleimani strike, all the issues you see the intelligence contradicting itself in recent weeks. While it’s not the expectation that the request is going to be granted, we do still believe this report, this report that tells us the biggest threat essentially worldwide is still going to be public. You’ve seen the officials make clear it’s not something they want to talk about publicly, because they are worried about angering President Trump.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Quiet!’ Trump snaps at reporter in Oval Office for grilling him on lies about Lev Parnas
President Donald Trump snapped at CNN's White House correspondent on Thursday after he repeatedly asked questions about Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who has been implicated in the Ukraine scandal.
CNN's Jim Acosta said that he asked the president about Parnas' claim that Trump knew about his actions in Ukraine.
"Quiet," Trump reportedly at one point.
Read some of the reports below.
Trump claims he doesn't know who Lev Parnas is and says he takes lots of pictures with people and has never spoken to Parnas. Trump once claimed he didn't have anything to do with the payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels.
CNN
Kamala Harris hammers Republicans over absurd witnesses: ‘They could just as well ask for Santa Claus’
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attacked Republican senators for requests for absurd witnesses that have nothing to do with the President Donald Trump's obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
In an interview with CNN, reporter Maju Raju asked Harris if Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas should be brought in as a witness to testify. She explained in an MSNBC interview that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was considering three witnesses, but she believed Parnas should be the fourth.