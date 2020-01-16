Intel officials are terrified of briefing Congress on global threats — because Trump will be furious if they contradict him

On CNN Thursday, correspondent Kaitlan Collins revealed the startling reason why intelligence officials don’t want to hold a congressional briefing on global threats: Because they are afraid they’ll contradict President Donald Trump’s speeches and make him angry.

“Kaitlan, tell us the reporting that you have,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “Why are intelligence officials reluctant to hold the hearing?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What sources are telling my colleagues is that a lot of it has to do with the president’s anger after they testified publicly last year,” said Collins. “You’ll remember back then, about a year ago today, the president was so mad as he was watching the highlights that sources told us he was literally screaming while watching people like Dan Coats, the former Director of National Intelligence, talk about things like Iran, North Korea and the like because they were contradicting a lot of what you hear from the president publicly.”

“Now these intelligence officials have made the request, saying they don’t want to testify about this publicly,” continued Collins. “You can imagine why, given what you were just talking about, the Suleimani strike, all the issues you see the intelligence contradicting itself in recent weeks. While it’s not the expectation that the request is going to be granted, we do still believe this report, this report that tells us the biggest threat essentially worldwide is still going to be public. You’ve seen the officials make clear it’s not something they want to talk about publicly, because they are worried about angering President Trump.”

Watch below: