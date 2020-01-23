Internet blasts Trump claim he will save Social Security: ‘Were you lying yesterday or today?’

President Donald Trump attempted to walk-back controversial statements he made suggesting he would push cuts to Social Security and Medicaid.

Cuts to the popular programs are overwhelmingly unpopular and have become a flashpoint in the 2020 presidential election.

While attending the World Economic Forum’s summit in Davos, Trump told CNBC’s Joe Kernan that entitlements would be on his plate.

On Thursday, Trump claimed it was actually the Democrats who would harm Social Security, while he was good on the issue.

“Democrats are going to destroy your Social Security. I have totally left it alone, as promised, and will save it!” Trump tweeted.

The commander-in-chief was quickly blasted for his claim. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Even by Trump standards, this is a horrific lie. He's currently trying to rip Social Security benefits away from hundreds of thousands of Americans with disabilities. Submit a comment to SSA opposing Trump's cuts here: https://t.co/2SpTP4fhHx https://t.co/GpSOrJujjW — SocialSecurityWorks (@SSWorks) January 23, 2020

You said it. On live TV. That you're gonna cut it. — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) January 23, 2020

Bullshit. It's all he's got. It's all he is. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) January 23, 2020

You said yesterday you would cut entitlements. Were you lying yesterday or today? (Kidding: I know all you ever do is lie.) — Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) January 23, 2020

The President must have finished a fifth of bourbon because this is just categorically false. — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) January 23, 2020

Translation: "I am going to destroy your Social Security." — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) January 23, 2020

It’s just like Trump’s lie that he will protect patients with pre-existing conditions when he’s actually fighting to completely overturn the Affordable Care Act through the courts. He’s even waiting until after the election to let Americans die on the streets without healthcare. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 23, 2020

You're such a liar, Trump. Just yesterday, you told @CNBC that you're considering taking an axe to Medicare and Social Security because it's "the easiest of all things" for you to cut.pic.twitter.com/ZP8u3eOO9K — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 23, 2020

You said you were cutting social security yesterday. Or was that another beet red-faced demagogue? — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 23, 2020

Trump is trying to take away your social security and healthcare in the courts as we speak, more lies to all the American people! pic.twitter.com/b3TTR4BIRt — Timothy Ferris (@irishson1916) January 23, 2020

It's too bad there is videotape of you saying otherwise. Ugh, facts and evidence are the pits, aren't they? We should hide it just like the evidence in your Senate trial. https://t.co/oNaFoCfZ3w — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) January 23, 2020

It's gaslighting and lies, all the way down. https://t.co/34oLnpszfh — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) January 23, 2020

Lie #16,242 from @realDonaldTrump. The truth is, Trump is the one looking to destroy Social Security. This is an intergenerational commitment that shouldn’t be cut but strengthened to give everyone a dignified retirement. https://t.co/4rXapl5dEB — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 23, 2020

Trump keeps telling this lie to make up for this interview from yesterday, where he said Social Security is "the easiest" thing to cut, and the fact that he's proposed billions of cuts to Social Security in every budget. WATCH: https://t.co/vx6cPwvEnO pic.twitter.com/MpBdqRACoc — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) January 23, 2020

You literally just said you wanted to cut social securityhttps://t.co/XeNTRo64Sf — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) January 23, 2020