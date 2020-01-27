Internet chomps ‘pretending lawyer’ Jay Sekulow for wasting time playing video of Pelosi passing out pens
Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, suggested on Monday that the president should be acquitted at his impeachment trial because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) handed out pens as souvenirs after signing the articles of impeachment.
Sekulow made the statement on the Senate floor as a part of his defense of the president.
“Think of the history, the solemnity of what we’re engaged in here in this great body,” Sekulow began, comparing the Senate process with the House’s handling of impeachment.
Sekulow then played a clip, not of impeachment hearings, but of the signing of the articles of impeachment. Pelosi can be seen handing out pens as is traditionally done at major signings.
“Pens!” Sekulow bellowed. “Distributed! To the impeachment managers! A celebratory moment!”
In fact, there were no smiles or other signs of celebration in the video shared by Sekulow.
“Think about that!” Sekulow demanded. “Think about this. A poignant moment.”
Watch the video below from CNN and read some of the reactions from Twitter.
Om my GOD! "The Dems gave out pens!!! How dare they do that?! PENS, DAMN IT! PENS!!! Beautiful, shiny PENS… did they offer me one? NOPE!!! Not Fair!"
— Jay Sekulow
— Willtown USA (@stoptrump2019) January 27, 2020
Does Sekulow know that pens were handed out at Clinton's signing of articles also?
— Stray Political Cat🆘️ (@StrayPolitical) January 27, 2020
Jay Sekulow saw "Pens. A celebratory moment."
I saw a bunch of people getting a pen and thinking, I wish Nancy gave out socks. #ImpeachmentTrials
— Hey Mike, Stop Wasting $1 Billion playing Pres. (@Venting11904663) January 27, 2020
Jay Sekulow saw "Pens. A celebratory moment."
I saw a bunch of people getting a pen and thinking, I wish Nancy gave out socks. #ImpeachmentTrials
— Hey Mike, Stop Wasting $1 Billion playing Pres. (@Venting11904663) January 27, 2020
Jay Sekulow saw "Pens. A celebratory moment."
I saw a bunch of people getting a pen and thinking, I wish Nancy gave out socks. #ImpeachmentTrials
— Hey Mike, Stop Wasting $1 Billion playing Pres. (@Venting11904663) January 27, 2020
"Pens. Distributed." Wow, Sekulow came up with a shorter tragic story than that baby shoes one. #ImpeachmentTrials
— Bazgo (@Regiomontanus3) January 27, 2020
CNN
Internet chomps ‘pretending lawyer’ Jay Sekulow for wasting time playing video of Pelosi passing out pens
Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, suggested on Monday that the president should be acquitted at his impeachment trial because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) handed out pens as souvenirs after signing the articles of impeachment.
Sekulow made the statement on the Senate floor as a part of his defense of the president.
"Think of the history, the solemnity of what we're engaged in here in this great body," Sekulow began, comparing the Senate process with the House's handling of impeachment.
Sekulow then played a clip, not of impeachment hearings, but of the signing of the articles of impeachment. Pelosi can be seen handing out pens as is traditionally done at major signings.
CNN
John Bolton is ‘assessing his options’ and could release book sooner now that information has leaked: CNN
Former national security adviser John Bolton may now push to have his upcoming tell-all book about the Trump White House released sooner now that news about some of its contents has leaked.
A source tells CNN's Brian Stelter that the former Trump official is "assessing his options" now that it's been revealed that Bolton's book alleges Trump directly tied military aid to Ukraine with his desire to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.
"Could this book come out before [announced release date] March 17th? That certainly is possible," Stelter revealed on CNN. "But right now, Simon & Schuster has penciled it on for March 17th."
CNN
‘It’s just a lie’: CNN’s Tapper nails Trump for blatant falsehood about John Bolton testimony
CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday nailed President Donald Trump for blatantly lying about the potential impeachment trial testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.
Tapper specifically rebutted an earlier tweet from Trump in which he falsely claimed the House Democrats never even bothered asking Bolton to testify during their impeachment inquiry last year.
"The idea that the house of representatives never even asked John Bolton to testify is just a lie," he said. "It's false."
Tapper then displayed the exact letter that House Democrats sent to Bolton requesting his testimony at their hearings.