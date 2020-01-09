Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet destroys Trump for taking credit for decline in cancer deaths – especially after he’s decimated research budgets

Published

13 mins ago

on

“Don’t act like you cured cancer but didn’t put half of us on anti depressants.”

President Donald Trump is often quick to take credit for any good news – while pawning off responsibility for negative outcomes on others, especially his predecessor. But social media users were stunned – and many outraged – when Trump tweeted Thursday morning a clear pat on the back for himself on recent news the rate of cancer deaths in America took a steep drop.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cancer Death Rate in U.S. Sees Sharpest One-Year Drop,” a New York Times headline reported Wednesday. “The cancer death rate in the United States fell 2.2 percent from 2016 to 2017 — the largest single-year decline in cancer mortality ever reported.”

President Trump was not even in office for the full year of 2017, so it’s literally impossible that anything he has done has contributed to the welcome decline in the cancer death rate.

But he took credit nonetheless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many were furious, given that Trump’s budget has slashed funding for cancer research and prevention. His 2020 budget cuts $35 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its cancer screening and prevention programs, Cancer Health reported.

But that’s a fraction of the devastating $897 million gutting of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). There are also massive cuts proposed for other agencies that work to help fight cancer.

“The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases would see the second largest cut, at $769 million, and the National Human Genome Research Institute would lose $80 million.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And if anything, Trump’s damaging decisions are doubtlessly increasing future rates of cancer and other preventable diseases and deaths:

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how social media users are responding:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Internet destroys Trump for taking credit for decline in cancer deaths – especially after he’s decimated research budgets

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

"Don’t act like you cured cancer but didn’t put half of us on anti depressants."

President Donald Trump is often quick to take credit for any good news – while pawning off responsibility for negative outcomes on others, especially his predecessor. But social media users were stunned – and many outraged – when Trump tweeted Thursday morning a clear pat on the back for himself on recent news the rate of cancer deaths in America took a steep drop.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NYC Bar Association gives Bill Barr a stunning rebuke — and asks Congress to investigate him for bias

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

The New York City Bar Association has taken the extraordinary step of asking Congress to investigate Attorney General Bill Barr for being too politically biased to faithfully execute his duties as America's top law enforcement official.

Bloomberg reports that the Bar Association is claiming that Barr's recent statements and actions indicate that he may be enabling and encouraging "political partisans willing to use the levers of government to empower certain groups over others."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Expect a terrifying year’: NPR host compares America in 2020 with the US right before the Civil War

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

NPR host Steve Inskeep has written a terrifying column in the New York Times that compares the political conditions in the United States today with the conditions America faced during the 1856 election, just five years before the start of the American Civil War.

Inskeep writes that the campaign of Democratic candidate James Buchanan used anti-immigration rhetoric to slander Republican nominee John C. Frémont, who ran on a campaign opposing the expansion of slavery throughout the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image