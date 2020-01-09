Internet destroys Trump for taking credit for decline in cancer deaths – especially after he’s decimated research budgets
“Don’t act like you cured cancer but didn’t put half of us on anti depressants.”
President Donald Trump is often quick to take credit for any good news – while pawning off responsibility for negative outcomes on others, especially his predecessor. But social media users were stunned – and many outraged – when Trump tweeted Thursday morning a clear pat on the back for himself on recent news the rate of cancer deaths in America took a steep drop.
“Cancer Death Rate in U.S. Sees Sharpest One-Year Drop,” a New York Times headline reported Wednesday. “The cancer death rate in the United States fell 2.2 percent from 2016 to 2017 — the largest single-year decline in cancer mortality ever reported.”
President Trump was not even in office for the full year of 2017, so it’s literally impossible that anything he has done has contributed to the welcome decline in the cancer death rate.
But he took credit nonetheless.
U.S. Cancer Death Rate Lowest In Recorded History! A lot of good news coming out of this Administration.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020
Many were furious, given that Trump’s budget has slashed funding for cancer research and prevention. His 2020 budget cuts $35 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its cancer screening and prevention programs, Cancer Health reported.
But that’s a fraction of the devastating $897 million gutting of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). There are also massive cuts proposed for other agencies that work to help fight cancer.
“The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases would see the second largest cut, at $769 million, and the National Human Genome Research Institute would lose $80 million.”
And if anything, Trump’s damaging decisions are doubtlessly increasing future rates of cancer and other preventable diseases and deaths:
FACT CHECK: In reality Trump regime has rolled back environmental regulations that would increase chances in future that people could develop cancer.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 9, 2020
Here’s how social media users are responding:
is there nothing our anti-science president won’t take credit for?
trick question! he won’t take credit for his seedy life of greasy crimes and two-bit shakedowns
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 9, 2020
Sir, why is it that you feel comfortable taking credit for good things that happen while you are president, but blame others for anything bad? Please explain how you personally have lowered the cancer death rate.
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 9, 2020
On behalf of everyone who has fought cancer and their families and friends:
How dare you?
How dare you try to leverage this horrible disease for your political gain?
How dare you try to take credit for the hard, painful work of others you had nothing to do with?
How dare you? https://t.co/tnJ55jwWaw
— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) January 9, 2020
This has nothing to do with Trump but everything to do with reduced tobacco smoking rates which causes lung cancer, bladder cancer, and so many other types of deadly malignancies.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 9, 2020
January is “take ridiculous credit” month. pic.twitter.com/Ci49lcb2Wk
— Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) January 9, 2020
Are you seriously going to take personal credit for curing cancer now? How about taking responsibility for all you lies, deceptions, cheats, racism, and hate-mongering? https://t.co/JkPjos45jr
— Calypso (@Calypso74481477) January 9, 2020
Bitch. Don’t act like you cured cancer but didn’t put half of us on anti depressants.
— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) January 9, 2020
shot, chaser pic.twitter.com/iy8nqrQ9v4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2020
He’s going to run on claiming he cured cancer, amazing. https://t.co/aWbjEdjdd9
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 9, 2020
Donald is a cancer on our country. https://t.co/qRzNjsgH0N
— Steve Ritacco (@computermuse) January 9, 2020
That’s interesting considering you’ve allowed us to be exposed to more cancer-causing chemicals so corporations could make a little more money. https://t.co/k8uJqWDecw
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 9, 2020
In case you thought Trump has the capacity not to take credit for everything, no, he does not have that capacity. (Recall my oft-repeated First Rule of Trump, from before the 2016 election, below.) https://t.co/CNwKDZCfu0 pic.twitter.com/0lWq63x4GB
— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) January 9, 2020
You’re hourly reminder that Donald Trump is a cancer on America and unfit to be president of the United States of America. https://t.co/zXslQHr0Ko
— Rep. Richard Dangler (@RDangler) January 9, 2020
Donald Trump*, impeached narcissist, taking credit for low cancer rates.
Probably because he’s a moron. https://t.co/Dat8CyQwTb
— Fresh Brew (@TheFreshBrew) January 9, 2020
