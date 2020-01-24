Internet mocks Trump for stealing Star Trek Starfleet logo for his Space Force

President Donald Trump announced the logo for his new Space Force, and folks online indicated it looked surprisingly similar to the Star Trek logos for the command ships.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As a new show begins about the life of retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, Trekkies worldwide have connected to celebrate the on-going stories of the various command ships in the Starfleet.

Perhaps that is the reason folks took to the internet to mock the president for his team having no other creative ideas for their own logos.

However, as one former Air Force Lieutenant pointed out, the logo is similar to the one he wore back in 2005. He noted that it wasn’t so much that Trump stole the logo, rather the Air Force stole it decades ago.

For those excitedly tweeting that Trump stole the Star Trek logo!!!!, the patch on the left was the existing Air Force Command logo. The same one I wore as a Lieutenant in 2005. pic.twitter.com/mYb60YioBP — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

well, that was certainly the joke we made 15 years ago https://t.co/CSQZYbF8El — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

to be clear, the Air Force definitely stole the Star Trek logo. It just happened decades ago! — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Starfleet fascination among space types in the military isn't new; this was Space Command's logo, which immediately preceeded Space Force pic.twitter.com/Ap3y5gHEWD — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) January 24, 2020

You can see more comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Starfleet is not a military organization. Its purpose is exploration." – Capt. Jean Luc Picard — Astro Go (@GoAstroGoGo) January 24, 2020

What if….Star Trek is real and Trump invented Starfleet? And that someone was sent from the future to create it today? — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We'd like to be Starfleet but we're definitely the Cardassians — oʇʇᴉɥɔɔǝʌ (@vecchitto) January 24, 2020

https://twitter.com/pashulman/status/1220824730468605954

lmao you gotta be shitting me this is just Starfleet https://t.co/E63cM7CPT6 — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) January 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump decided to rip off his Space Force logo from Gene Roddenberry and Star Trek, one day after everyone just watched Star Trek Picard and got reminded of what the Starfleet logo looks like. Trump is the world's dumbest criminal, and it's not even close. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 24, 2020

Look it was inevitable and we could do worse than emulating Starfleet TBHhttps://t.co/9tXD0UUBdB — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) January 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Trump think no one would notice that Space Force and Starfleet Command logos are the goddamn same?????? — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 24, 2020

Watching journalists copy/paste the Starfleet Command/Space Force comparison from other journalists is like… pic.twitter.com/W7TFEaxxl1 — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Starfleet called. They want their insignia back. pic.twitter.com/yDCrdjlCT0 — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) January 24, 2020

"Because it was no longer Starfleet." https://t.co/rgZDVo57Np — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT