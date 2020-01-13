Internet speculates about Trump’s strange gait at Clemson vs LSU championship
President Donald Trump and wife Melania flew to Louisiana on Monday to attend the college football playoff national championship.
One prominent user on the president’s favorite social media platform, @HoarseWisperer, posted a 35-second clip of Trump entering the stadium, with a question about Trump’s gait.
Just me or is Trump swinging his right leg around his body in an awkward-looking way?
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 14, 2020
The clip quickly set off a round of speculation, from cognitive trouble to his weight to the claimed bone spurs that kept him from serving in Vietnam.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
Someone once commented that from the side angle he looks like the front part of a centaur and I cannot unsee it.
— Ab Hinc (@hinc_ab) January 14, 2020
Probably just an old WWIII injury.
— Mark Jefferson (@MelloFelloMJ) January 14, 2020
It’s front temporal dementia. Affects gait n posture. It’s why he stands curved at podiums and hangs on to the sides for dear life
— Joan Wilson (@joanwilsonorg) January 14, 2020
Between the Depends, the shoe lifts and the sock in his crotch, it makes walking a bit precarious.
— Jess (@manhattanmoxie) January 14, 2020
He does swing it sideways as he swings it forward. Maybe because his pants are so ill fitted.
— Jannette (@JCooper459) January 14, 2020
His depends are full
— JKKAF Capital, LLC (@californiacpa21) January 14, 2020
Only throwing this out there because it runs in my family and I know what it looks like to start with, and how quickly it can progress. Not a doctor. Neuropathy is a terrible disease – I wouldn't wish it on anyone.
— The ORIGINAL SamSpam (@SamSpammerz) January 14, 2020
also…he's only clapping with his right hand.
slapping the left.
— Amanda (@AmandaBRKLYN) January 14, 2020
He is losing his balance. Dementia.
— Mean Mustard (@ravencallin) January 14, 2020
It’s those bone spurs
— Enough (@EnoughMeToo) January 14, 2020
Stroke?
— lucy3000 (@PALNUD10) January 14, 2020
Diaper rash will do that to a man.
— Carlos Spicyweiner (@Lasher1647) January 14, 2020
It’s how we fat people walk when our thighs rub together but we’re trying not to waddle.
— ☠️ (@EarleyDaysYet) January 14, 2020
I mean, he's 500 lbs and 70 something years old. His body has to hurt him a bit.
— David Spivak ⚾️ (@dsspivak) January 14, 2020
I hear a lot of boos and can only imagine the near riot in the stands. Oh and no I don't see anything too extreme for a guy as old has he is. My bet is he's lost it cognitively and that's effecting his balance
— AltYellowstoneNatPar (@AltYelloNatPark) January 14, 2020
For reference (sorry, it was Marine One):https://t.co/1eNWur1sos
— Brian Pinault 🌕🔭 (@BMPinault) January 14, 2020