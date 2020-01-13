Quantcast
Internet speculates about Trump’s strange gait at Clemson vs LSU championship

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and wife Melania flew to Louisiana on Monday to attend the college football playoff national championship.

One prominent user on the president’s favorite social media platform, @HoarseWisperer, posted a 35-second clip of Trump entering the stadium, with a question about Trump’s gait.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
