Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst wants to see the ‘mountains of evidence’ that she voted against seeing

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) complained that she wanted to see the evidence that Democrats have said is available to prove President Donald Trump is guilty of the two articles of impeachment he’s charged with.

The problem, however, is that Ernst voted against hearing that evidence, hearing witnesses, allowing the House’s evidence to be brought into the trial and a slew of other options she had to get the information she wanted.

“I’m waiting to hear that ‘mountain of overwhelming evidence,’… I just can’t wait to hear it. Basically… everything we’ve heard has been over and over and over again,” she said.

Ernst is up for reelection in Iowa but is still likely to oppose calling the witnesses she claimed to want to see.

.@SenJoniErnst from outside the Senate Chamber: "I'm waiting to hear that 'mountain of overwhelming evidence,'… I just can't wait to hear it. Basically… everything we've heard has been over and over and over again." Watch — https://t.co/jMlsQHAmwE pic.twitter.com/QBwoc1OIhO — CSPAN (@cspan) January 25, 2020