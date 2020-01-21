Iranian lawmaker offers $3 million ‘to anyone who kills Trump’: report
An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a $3-million reward to “anyone who kills” US President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.
Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis, made the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of storied commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.
“We will give $3 million to anyone who kills Trump,” Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, was quoted as saying by ISNA.
He did not say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary election.
Soleimani, one of the most popular public figures in Iran, was killed on January 3 in US drone strike outside Baghdad airport.
Iran confirms two missiles fired at Ukraine airliner
Iran has confirmed two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian airliner brought down this month, in a catastrophic error that killed all 176 people on board and sparked angry protests.
The country's civil aviation authority said it has yet to receive a positive response after requesting technical assistance from France and the United States to decode black boxes from the downed airliner.
The Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines plane was accidentally shot down shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8.
Here’s all the new evidence discovered about Trump’s Ukraine corruption — since he was impeached
Additional damning information against President Donald Trump has emerged since his impeachment last month.
The Trump impeachment trial begins Tuesday afternoon in the Senate, but some important questions remain unanswered or have emerged since the House voted Dec. 18 to impeach, reported The Bulwark.
New evidence emerged over the holidays, when the public is distracted, showing Trump's knowledge of the Ukraine quid pro quo and awareness of the scheme's illegality.