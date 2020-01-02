Iran state TV cuts broadcasts — and is just showing photos of assassinated General Qasem Soleimani

The Iranian government has ceased all planned broadcasts on state TV following the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The Pentagon confirmed assassinating Qud commander Soleimani “at the direction of the president.”

As tensions rise, Iranian state television offered one of the first clues as to how “hugely consequential” attack.

State television has cut to prayers for Soleimani, according to NBC News Tehran Bureau Chief Ali Arouzi.

ADVERTISEMENT