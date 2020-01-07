Iran state TV says the country has launched a ‘revenge operation’ on US troops at an Iraqi base

Iran state TV announced that the regime has launched an array of missiles at an airbase in Iraq where U.S. troops are located, the Associated Press reported Tuesday night.

The report described the attack as explicit retaliation after President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Qassim Suleidmani, a top military leader in Iran. Many experts had warned that, despite the Trump administration’s claims that it was “deescalating” with Iran, the regime would inevitably seek revenge.

And according to the AP: “State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.”

Liz Sly of the Washington Post said on Twitter: “The US military confirms an ongoing rocket attack on Al-Asad airbase where US troops are based. It’s the one Trump said Iraq would have to pay for if the US leaves.”