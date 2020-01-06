Iranian government official raises eyebrows with tweet listing locations of Trump’s properties

An Iranian government official seemed to suggest that President Trump’s properties could be potential targets in retaliation for the US targeted killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Hesameddin Ashena, who is an adviser to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, tweeted a link this Saturday to a Forbes article that lists many of Trump’s properties in America and Europe, including Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

In a tweet the following day, Ashena wrote that the Iranian regime has “ZERO problems with the American people.”

“We even achieved deals with previous US administrations,” he added. “Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility.”

In a sentiment that took things a slight step further, Soleimani’s daughter Zeinab said at her father’s funeral that the “families of U.S. soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for the death of their children.”