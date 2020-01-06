Iranian government official raises eyebrows with tweet listing locations of Trump’s properties
An Iranian government official seemed to suggest that President Trump’s properties could be potential targets in retaliation for the US targeted killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Hesameddin Ashena, who is an adviser to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, tweeted a link this Saturday to a Forbes article that lists many of Trump’s properties in America and Europe, including Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
— Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 5, 2020
In a tweet the following day, Ashena wrote that the Iranian regime has “ZERO problems with the American people.”
“We even achieved deals with previous US administrations,” he added. “Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility.”
We have ZERO problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous US administrations. Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility.
— Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 5, 2020
In a sentiment that took things a slight step further, Soleimani’s daughter Zeinab said at her father’s funeral that the “families of U.S. soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for the death of their children.”
Trump’s aides are scared of John Bolton’s secret notes: report
What John Bolton means for the Democrats' impeachment inquiry is anybody's guess, but according to an exclusive report from Axios, some officials inside the White House are worried about what his secret notes contain.
Speaking to Axios's Jonathan Swan, inside sources say that the former national security adviser "was the most prolific note-taker at the top level of the White House and probably has more details than any impeachment inquiry witness, so far, about President Trump's machinations on Ukraine."
Swan makes sure to point out that there's no evidence that Bolton is holding onto any classified information, but "the unease inside the administration has been churning ever since staff learned that Bolton had signed a book deal to tell about his time working for Trump."
Mitch McConnell complains about Democrats not being bipartisan on Iran before going off on impeachment
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) complained about Democrats' demand a war authorization before the president continues bombing Iran.
Citing former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT) and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, McConnell claimed that any president has the authorization to kill a leader without authorization of Congress. Trump, however, didn't enact a sharp-shooter to take out Maj. Gen. QasemSuleimani, he launched a series of strikes on Iran, one of which was to take out Suleimani.
President Donald Trump also claimed that the strike against Suleimani was in "self-defense" because Iran was going to attack the United States. When officials got a briefing on the "imminent threat" that Suleimani posed to Americans he was plotting to kill. However, those who heard the case agreed it was far from an "imminent threat."
GOP lawmaker rages at reporters for pointing out that his photo of Obama with Iran’s Rouhani is fake
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), whose own family members infamously campaigned against him in 2018, had a full-fledged meltdown on Monday after a journalist informed him that he was sharing a fake photograph of former President Barack Obama meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
After reporter Daniel Medina called out Gosar for sharing a doctored photo of Obama shaking hands with Rouhani, Gosar seethed that the photograph's authenticity wasn't important because Obama was too nice to Iran.