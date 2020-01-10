Iraq asks US for team to prepare troop pullout
Iraq’s caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi has asked the United States to send a delegation to Baghdad to begin preparing for a troop pullout, his office said on Friday.
In a phone call late Thursday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Abdel Mahdi “requested that delegates be sent to Iraq to set the mechanisms to implement parliament’s decision for the secure withdrawal of (foreign) forces from Iraq.”
Some 5,200 US soldiers are stationed at bases across Iraq to support local troops preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State group.
They make up the bulk of a broader US-led coalition, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help combat the jihadists.
Their deployment was based on an executive-to-executive agreement never ratified by Iraq’s parliament.
But on Sunday, Iraq’s parliament voted in favor of rescinding that invitation and ousting all foreign troops.
The following day, US commanders sent a letter to their counterparts in Baghdad saying they were preparing for “movement out of Iraq.”
The letter said the coalition would “be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement”.
The Pentagon said the letter was a draft sent by mistake but Abdel Mahdi disputed that account, saying his office had received signed and translated copies.
He has demanded clarification from Washington of its intentions, while the US-led coalition said Thursday that it too was seeking clarity on the legal ramifications of parliament’s vote.
Many Iraqi lawmakers had been infuriated by a US drone strike on Baghdad a week ago that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Suleimani and top Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, among others.
Days later, Iran fired a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases used by US and other coalition troops, causing damage but no casualties, according to officials.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump attempt to get sexual assault accuser’s lawsuit dismissed slapped aside my New York judge: report
An attempt by President Donald Trump to get a defamation lawsuit filed by one of his sexual assault accusers dismissed was slapped aside by a New York City judge on Thursday and is being allowed to proceed, reports the New York Times.
According to the report, lawyers for the president attempted to have the lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll booted from court in a filing last week that asserted "New York’s courts lack jurisdiction to hear the case because he was not in New York and did not live in the state when he made the comments that Ms. Carroll says defamed her."
Prince Harry’s wife Meghan returns to Canada amid royal storm
Prince Harry's wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple's bombshell announcement that they were quitting their frontline royal duties, it emerged Friday, as the monarch held urgent talks with her family to resolve the crisis.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended Christmas holiday in Canada with their son before returning to break the news this week that they would "step back" their royal roles.
The Daily Mail newspaper reported that Meghan flew back on Thursday, having never intended to be in Britain long. She left baby Archie behind in Canada with his nanny, and "she may stay there for the foreseeable future", it said.
‘Damning’ Boeing documents show employees mocked US regulators
Boeing's 737 MAX plane is "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys", a company employee wrote in one of a trove of newly published internal messages.
The communications were released on Thursday by Boeing, whose 737 MAX plane was involved in two crashes that killed a total of 346 people in late 2018 and early 2019.
They include employees mocking US aviation authorities and bragging that they could get the plane certified with minimal training for pilots.
The documents could further worsen Boeing's relations with regulators as it works to secure approval to allow the grounded jetliner to resume flights.