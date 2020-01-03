Iraq could ‘pay price’ for US strike on Iran commander: analysts
The killings of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and a top Iraqi paramilitary chief in a US strike on Baghdad Friday threaten to drag Iraq into the abyss of regional conflict, analysts warned.
The US strike on Baghdad international airport targeted a convoy carrying Soleimani and his top Baghdad-based adviser Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi force.
The raid has confirmed the worst fears of many Iraqis: that their homeland will become the main battlefield in a looming conflict between Iran and the United States.
“Iran’s strongest cards are in Iraq, and I think that Iraq will pay the price for this,” said Fanar Haddad of Singapore University’s Middle East Institute.
Tensions between the United States and Iran have been rising for months, as the Washington accused Tehran-backed factions of firing rockets on their troops across Iraq and on their embassy in Baghdad.
But they have soared over the past week.
On December 27, a rocket attack killed a US contractor working in northern Iraq, prompting retaliatory US strikes that killed 25 fighters from Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline Hashed faction.
Angry Hashed supporters laid siege to the US embassy as Washington announced hundreds of new US troops were en route to the region.
– Path to war? –
But Washington delivered its most decisive blow yet early Friday when a volley of strikes hit near Baghdad international airport, leaving two cars torched on the access highway.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed Soleimani was killed in the strike while the Hashed announced Muhandis’s death.
With the two dead, the Quds Force — the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Guards Corps — has been left decapitated and the Hashed lost its de facto chief, too.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “severe revenge” for the raid and its top security council was meeting to discuss options.
Analysts said the outbreak of a wider conflict was looking increasingly likely.
“If Iran does need to respond and make a performance out of this, the fear is that there will be something more than just loading rockets at embassies,” said Haddad.
“It could set Iraq along the path of internal conflict and that’s something Iran can very easily instigate,” he said.
The nature of the strike is unpredecented because of the seniority of those targeted — making its repercussions hard to picture, said Ramzy Mardini, a researcher at the US Institute of Peace.
“The problem with judging what happens next is a problem of imagination. Nobody thought this was in the realm of possibility,” he told AFP.
“It’s likely that all actors on all sides will be playing things by ear in the short term, which is a recipe for miscalculation,” said Mardini.
– ‘Heads will roll’ –
Friday’s strike had shown that Iran could no longer use its allies in Iraq to carry out attacks against US interests “without risking an American conventional retaliation on Iran,” Mardini told AFP.
“Plausible deniability has gone out the window.”
The US had expressed increasing frustration with the escalating rocket attacks on its 5,200 troops in Iraq and on its embassy in Baghdad over the past two months.
US forces led the 2003 invasion against then-dictator Saddam Hussein and Washington has worked closely with Iraqi officials and commanders since then.
But its influence has waned compared with that of Iran, which carefully crafted personal ties with Iraqi politicians and armed factions, even during Saddam’s reign.
Soleimani was the prime example, sweeping into Baghdad regularly to hold meeting with top Iraqi officials during times of turmoil.
Ranj Alaaldin, a fellow at the Brookings Institution in Doha, said that would leave Iran with a range of questions for its Iraqi partners.
“How did the US know of Soleimani’s arrival in Baghdad? Who leaked the intel?” Alaaldin tweeted.
“Watch the Iraqi political space. Heads will roll.”
© 2020 AFP
Trump’s order to kill Iran’s Soleimani puts American politicians in danger: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani would endanger top U.S. government officials.
President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Soleimani, who commanded the clandestine Quds Force, and the "Morning Joe" host said the U.S. should expect serious retaliation from Iran in the escalating conflict.
"In terms of precedent, this actually moves beyond even the invasion in 2003 of Iraq, because the United States of America last night, the president of the United States of America last night decided to assassinate the No. 2 leader in a sovereign nation," Scarborough said.
Biographer explains how Obama’s idealism left him unprepared for Trump — and for the way the GOP has abandoned the rule of law
In its attacks on pluralism and democracy, the global right employs the language of populism. In practice, the right's use of that term is intentionally vague. "Populist" does not mean all citizens and other people living in a given country. Instead, it tends to be a racially and ethnically exclusive movement in which the in-group (usually white right-wing Christians in the United States) is defined as the "authentic" or "real" citizens. In contrast, the Other (usually nonwhites, Muslims and immigrants more generally) is marked as an enemy outsider and threat.
Hear Donald Trump bluff his way through 2015 interview on Iran’s Soleimani: ‘You’re asking me gotcha questions’
President Donald Trump once bluffed his way through a discussion about the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani -- whose killing he ordered Thursday in an escalation of the Middle East conflict.
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" played a clip from Trump's interview Sept. 3, 2015, with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who asked the newly minted Republican candidate whether he knew Soleimani's name.
"Are you familiar with Gen. Soleimani?" Hewitt asked.
"Yes," Trump said, then began fishing for hints. "Go ahead, give me a little. Go ahead, tell me."
Hewitt told the candidate that Soleimani led the clandestine Quds Force, and Trump either misheard the host or was unfamiliar with that military unit.