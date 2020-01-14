Iraq’s Sadr calls for mass protests against US presence
Firebrand Iraqi leader Moqtada Sadr called Tuesday for a “million-strong march” against the presence of US troops in Iraq, days after parliament voted for their departure following Washington’s killing of an Iranian general in a Baghdad drone strike.
“The skies, land and sovereignty of Iraq are being violated every day by occupying forces,” the Shiite cleric turned populist politician wrote on Twitter.
He urged Iraqis to hold “a million-strong, peaceful, unified demonstration to condemn the American presence and its violations”, without giving a date.
Washington on January 3 killed a revered Iranian general, Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani, in a strike that also killed a senior Iraqi military official.
The Iraqi parliament responded by voting on January 5 to oust foreign forces — including some 5,200 American troops — who have been backing the fight against Islamic State jihadists since 2014.
Soleimani’s killing also came weeks into mass anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad and the country’s south, condemning politicians seen as corrupt, inept and under the sway of both the US and Iran.
The rallies have persisted throughout but shifted to include calls for Iraq to be spared any conflict between Iran and the US.
Iraq has been in political paralysis since the resignation of prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, with pro- and anti-Iran factions unable to agree on a candidate to form a new government.
Protesters have rejected the possibility of reinstating Abdel Mahdi.
“The people reject that,” said Hussin Ali Abdul Hussein, a demonstrator in Karbala, south of the capital. “We don’t want to recycle the rubbish, we want a prime minister the public can accept.”
The protest movement and the ensuing crackdown by security forces has left around 460 people dead, mostly protesters. Activists have also faced a campaign of intimidation, abductions and killings.
© 2020 AFP
Commentary
Trump’s withered soul laid bare as he mindlessly jumps from one preposterous decision to the next
There’s an old joke about how Richard Nixon was the kind of politician who’d cut down an endangered giant redwood, then climb on the stump and make a speech about conservation.
Fast forward to 2020 and Donald Trump, who with every breath plunges Nixonian hypocrisy to heretofore unimagined depths: “I want clean air,” he declared the other day. “I want clean water. I want the cleanest air, want the cleanest water. The environment is very important to me."
Trump said this, Philip Bump of the Washington Post points out, at a White House event “focused on scaling back the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, which, among other things, mandates environmental reviews for federal projects.”
A dozen GOP senators are now willing to limit Trump’s war powers after disastrous Suleimani briefing: Tim Kaine
Speaking to The Daily Beast this Tuesday, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said that there may be a growing contingent of Republicans who are willing to curtail President Trump's ability to go to war with Iran, thanks to the reportedly disastrous security briefing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave legislators last week.
Breaking Banner
Former AT&T CEO unloads on Trump for ‘stiffing’ rural America in scathing column for Iowa’s 2nd-largest newspaper
President Donald Trump's policies have wrecked Iowa's economy -- according to the former CEO of AT&T Broadband.
Leo Hindery Jr., currently co-chair of the Task Force on Job Creation and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, laid out a damning indictment of Trump's economic policies in a column published The Gazette, the second-largest newspaper in the state.
"The dirty secret of the economy under Trump is that while major corporations have had reasons to celebrate, rural communities in the heartlands have gotten stiffed," Hindery wrote.