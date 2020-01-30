‘Irresponsible and ludicrous’: Scholar cited by Dershowitz obliterates his argument in favor of Trump’s acquittal
Harvard Law School professor Nikolas Bowie has frequently been cited by Trump attorney and fellow Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz in his arguments at the president’s Senate impeachment trial.
However, CNN on Thursday invited Bowie on the air to ask what he made of Dershowitz’s arguments in favor of acquitting the president — and he quickly labeled them “irresponsible and ludicrous.”
First, Bowie knocked down Dershowitz’s argument that the president cannot be impeached for “abuse of power” because it does not constitute a crime.
“Abuse of power is a crime,” he said. “There are people around the country that have been convicted of it recently. It’s a crime that’s existed since the country was founded and it’s a criminal offense.”
Bowie then dismantled Dershowitz’s case that the president cannot be impeached for engaging in a quid-pro-quo agreement aimed at helping his reelection because the president believes that his reelection is in the nation’s best interest.
“Think of what that would mean,” he said. “That would mean that if the president were to order the military to start rounding up black people because he’s afraid of losing the next election, and so long as the president is motivated by the ‘national interest,’ as long as the president is motivated to get reelected then that’s fine? That can’t be right… that is such an irresponsible and ludicrous argument.”
Watch the video below.
Harvard Law assistant professor Nikolas Bowie, who Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz has repeatedly cited, says that Dershowitz is misconstruing his views. “That is such an irresponsible and ludicrous argument,” Bowie says. https://t.co/vUmzLvc8yX pic.twitter.com/vMVWl1Pp0R
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 30, 2020
CNN
‘Irresponsible and ludicrous’: Scholar cited by Dershowitz obliterates his argument in favor of Trump’s acquittal
Harvard Law School professor Nikolas Bowie has frequently been cited by Trump attorney and fellow Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz in his arguments at the president's Senate impeachment trial.
However, CNN on Thursday invited Bowie on the air to ask what he made of Dershowitz's arguments in favor of acquitting the president -- and he quickly labeled them "irresponsible and ludicrous."
First, Bowie knocked down Dershowitz's argument that the president cannot be impeached for "abuse of power" because it does not constitute a crime.
"Abuse of power is a crime," he said. "There are people around the country that have been convicted of it recently. It's a crime that's existed since the country was founded and it's a criminal offense."
CNN
CNN hosts stunned after GOP senator refuses to say Trump shouldn’t break the law to win reelection
CNN hosts Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow on Thursday found themselves stunned after Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) refused to say whether he thought President Donald Trump should be allowed to do anything he wants to win the 2020 election.
During their interview, the hosts asked Barrasso what he made of Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz's now-infamous argument that the president shouldn't be impeached for shaking down a foreign government to win help with his election on the grounds that he believes getting reelected is in the public interest.
"What's your reaction to that extremely expansive definition of presidential power?" Sciutto asked him. "Do you reject that argument?"
CNN
Lev Parnas directly implicates Lindsey Graham in Ukraine plot: ‘He was in the loop’
An indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani says Sen. Lindsey Graham was "in the loop" in the scheme to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.
Lev Parnas, a Ukraine-born businessman charged with campaign finance violations, told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360°" that Graham has a personal interest in keeping witness testimony out of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
"Sen. Lindsey Graham I haven't had any contact with, but because of my relationship with Rudy Giuliani, I have a lot of information about his dealings," Parnas said. "It was, like, surreal to watch Lindsey Graham up there, sit there -- he's out there talking about all the stuff, that this is a sham, that this should go away."