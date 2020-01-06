Quantcast
Israeli PM Netanyahu warns his government to ‘stay out’ of Trump’s fight with Iran: report

President Donald Trump is having trouble gaining allies to back his decision to escalate tensions with Iran.

Israeli reporter Barak Ravid of Channel 13 News brings word that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet on Monday that Israel was not involved in the operation that killed Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and he emphasized that Israel should not get involved in the dispute.

“It is a U.S. event and we should stay out of it,” Netanyahu said, according to two cabinet ministers who attended the meeting.

The hawkish Netanyahu has in the past staunchly supported Trump’s efforts to undercut Iran, most notably when the president withdrew from the nuclear arms accord struck between Iran and the United States under former President Barack Obama.

Now, however, Netanyahu seems more cautious to publicly back the president even as other American allies such as the United Kingdom have urged the United States to act with caution and restraint in the aftermath of Suleimani’s killing.


