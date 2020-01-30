It looks like John Bolton isn’t going to get his C-SPAN moment after all
By Jon HealeyHow interesting an impeachment witness would John Bolton have been? It looks like we’re going to have to wait a while to find out. Maybe a long while.In a huge win for the publishers of B…
Lisa Murkowski swarmed by reporters asking if she will vote to allow impeachment trial witnesses
Published2 mins ago
onJanuary 30, 2020
Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) gaggled with reporters following the day's end of the impeachment trial on Thursday.
Murkowski did not say whether she would vote to allow witnesses, as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced, but did say she would update the public on Friday.
Here are some of the reports of her scrum with reporters.
2020 Election
‘There is no need for more evidence’: Lamar Alexander announces his opposition to impeachment witnesses
Published13 mins ago
onJanuary 30, 2020
Sen. Lamar Alexander (D-TN) released a statement on his views on impeachment witnesses on Thursday evening.
Alexander is not running for re-election, which has made him one of the most closely-watched senators on the issue of whether witnesses will be called as they have been in every other impeachment trial.
Late Thursday evening, Alexander announced he would be voting no.
Here is his explanation:
Susan Collins announces she will vote for impeachment witnesses as ‘the most sensible way to proceed’
Published21 mins ago
onJanuary 30, 2020
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced she would be splitting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) following Thursday's impeachment trial.
"I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity. Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed," Collins announced.
"If this motion passes, I believe that the most sensible way to proceed would be for the House Managers and the President’s attorneys to attempt to agree on a limited and equal number of witnesses for each side. If they can’t agree, then the Senate could choose the number of witnesses," she added.