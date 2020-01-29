‘It’s pretty much over’: Ex-RNC chief Michael Steele says ruse to call witnesses is ‘head fake’ by McConnell
Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele on Wednesday said that the Senate trial of President Donald Trump is “over” for all practical purposes.
Steele shot down reporting that House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) does not have the votes to prevent witnesses from being called in the impeachment trial.
“At the end of the day, there will be no more witnesses added to this conversation,” Steele told an MSNBC panel. “This is pretty much over. I mean, I think we just need to wrap our heads around that and think about the longer game to come.”
Steele said that his prediction was made based on a combination of GOP sources and personal experience.
“Having been in the room and knowing how McConnell plays his game, he doesn’t mind this little float out there were he goes, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I’ve got all the votes yet,'” Steele explained. “Alright? Head fake! McConnell knows every move he’s going to make before he makes it and the people in the room know that when he’s done making making those moves, it’s over.”
