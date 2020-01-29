‘It’s We the People — not you the douchebag’: Colbert clobbers Alan Dershowitz’s claim Trump can’t do anything illegal
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert went after President Donald Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz for the claim that the president can do whatever he wants if it is in the public interest.
“Sifting through the logical turd Dershowitz just pinched out in the Senate well there, it’s hard to find the largest corn kernel of logical fallacy,” Colbert said. He then played the clip of Dershowitz claiming that nothing a president does can be illegal because it’s in the public interest.
“No, it’s not!” Colbert exclaimed. “Only the public gets to decide what’s in the public interest, not the politician. It’s ‘We the People,’ not you the douche bag. That’s why on Election Day, you don’t see a politician wearing a sticker that says, ‘You voted. Trust me.’ Of course, esteemed counselor tightly whitey does think some quid quo pro might be possibly bad.
Watch Colbert unleash in the video below:
Coronavirus deaths will surpass SARS in the next 24 hours — as global virus fears mount
China reported its biggest single-day jump in novel coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as confirmation that three Japanese evacuated from the outbreak's epicentre were infected deepened fears about a global contagion.
The World Health Organization, which initially downplayed the severity of a disease that has now killed 170 nationwide, warned all governments to be "on alert" as it weighed whether to declare a global health emergency.
As foreign countries evacuated their citizens from Wuhan, the locked-down city where the virus was first detected, concern over the economic impact has steadily intensified.
Breaking Banner
Morning Joe Scarborough unleashes on the morons on Donald Trump’s legal team
"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough didn't get his fill of attacking the impeachment absurdity on his morning show, and took to the pages of the Washington Post editorial section to lament that the president has collected a cadre of clowns to deliver a confounding case against a presidential con.
"This misfit band of lawyers brought with them arguments so stunningly stupefying, logic so fatally flawed and a cynicism so brazenly transparent that one suspects Baghdad Bob was viewing the entire spectacle with grudging respect," wrote Scarborough, who once served in Congress.
‘That’s just cray-cray’: Maddow rips Trump’s new defense theory as ‘nutball’
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow unleashed during the short break the Senate took during the Q&A session of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Maddow welcomed Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who wondered about the logic behind the Trump legal team's claim that the president can do whatever he wants as long as it's for the "public good."
"Does that mean that no president can do anything wrong in an election year?" Duckworth chuckled while asking. "As long as he says that he believes that winning the election is good for the American people?"
Duckworth returned to the Senate as it came back from the break, but it left Maddow wondering how an argument from Trump came about.