‘It’s We the People — not you the douchebag’: Colbert clobbers Alan Dershowitz’s claim Trump can’t do anything illegal

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert went after President Donald Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz for the claim that the president can do whatever he wants if it is in the public interest.

“Sifting through the logical turd Dershowitz just pinched out in the Senate well there, it’s hard to find the largest corn kernel of logical fallacy,” Colbert said. He then played the clip of Dershowitz claiming that nothing a president does can be illegal because it’s in the public interest.

“No, it’s not!” Colbert exclaimed. “Only the public gets to decide what’s in the public interest, not the politician. It’s ‘We the People,’ not you the douche bag. That’s why on Election Day, you don’t see a politician wearing a sticker that says, ‘You voted. Trust me.’ Of course, esteemed counselor tightly whitey does think some quid quo pro might be possibly bad.

Watch Colbert unleash in the video below: