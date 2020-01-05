Ivanka and Trump Organization linked to Suleimani’s front company: New Yorker writer

New Yorker writer Adam Davidson tweeted Sunday that when Iran leaders set up front companies to try and acquire weapons of mass destruction that the Trump Organization met with one of those front groups.

“One of Soleiman’s chief goals was to acquire WMD missile systems that could threaten Israel and US installations,” Davidson wrote on Twitter Sunday. “He assigned the job to his ally, Mohamed Bagher Ghalibaf. When sanctions began, the IRGC used front companies to handle WMD acquisition.”

He explained that the Darvishi brothers, who served as chief deputies to Ghalibaf, set up one of the largest and most successful fake companies named Azarpassillo. The main partner was Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Ziya Mammadov, who sent his son to the United States to meet with the Trump Organization and other businesses.

“Mammadov sent his son, Anar, to the U.S. in 2010 to develop business ties with U.S. companies,” Davidson tweeted. “He spent lavishly but got no takers. It was well-known that the Mammadovs laundered money for the IRGC and were wildly corrupt. Only one American business worked with them.”

It was President Donald Trump’s company.

“Ivanka worked extremely closely with the Mammadovs on their absurd tower,” Davidson explained. In 2015, the Trump Org acknowledged they knew the Mammadovs were likely laundering money for the IRGC. They kept working with them until after the 2016 election.”

In a 2017 report in the New Yorker, The Trump Organization would not confirm a 2012 visit with Mammadov. Davidson tweeted to the three-year-old piece, saying that the Trump Organization confirmed the New Yorker article.

See the full thread from Davidson on Twitter.