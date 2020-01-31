Quantcast
Connect with us

James Comey admits Trump is a ‘bad person’ — but says impeachment acquittal is fine

Published

1 hour ago

on

The former director of the FBI downplayed the significance of Senate Republicans blocking impeachment trial witnesses as they march towards their goal of acquitting President Donald Trump.

Comey, 59, argued that things were a lot worse in his childhood when he was growing up in Yonkers, New York.

“When I was a little kid, the United States seemed to be coming apart,” he wrote in a Washington Post column. “There is a natural human tendency to think we live in the hardest times, that our challenges are uniquely difficult.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Understandably, millions of Americans today see darkness. Our president is a bad person and an incompetent leader. He lies constantly, stokes flames of racial division, tries to obstruct justice and represents much of what our Founders feared about a self-interested demagogue,” Comey acknowledged.

But his message was not that different than Mick Mulvaney, who famously lectured Americans to “get over” Trump’s corruption.

“The House impeached the president, and though the Senate will likely acquit, the American people can witness the whole thing. The free press fostered and protected by the genius of the First Amendment has let Americans know the truth, if they wish to,” Comey argued, despite harsh press restrictions imposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“In November, Americans, fully informed, will have the chance to decide what kind of country we are and what we expect of our leaders,” he argued, despite the fact House prosecutors charged that voters would not be fully informed with a fair Senate trial including witnesses and evidence.

“I don’t buy the stuff about the United States’ democracy dying,” Comey continued, ignoring that Trump was impeached for attempting to cheat in the 2020 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was a kid, the United States didn’t come apart. It won’t now,” he predicted, seemingly ignoring climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ukraine scandal figure Robert Hyde campaigned at Trump Hotel after GOP blocked impeachment witnesses

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde was spotted campaigning at Trump Hotel DC after the U.S. Senate voted to block witnesses from testifying in Trump's impeachment.

Hyde rose to prominence two weeks ago when his text messages with indicted Rudy Guiliani associate Lev Parnas were transmitted as evidence from the House Intelligence Committee to the House Judiciary Committee.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

James Comey admits Trump is a ‘bad person’ — but says impeachment acquittal is fine

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

The former director of the FBI downplayed the significance of Senate Republicans blocking impeachment trial witnesses as they march towards their goal of acquitting President Donald Trump.

Comey, 59, argued that things were a lot worse in his childhood when he was growing up in Yonkers, New York.

"When I was a little kid, the United States seemed to be coming apart," he wrote in a Washington Post column. "There is a natural human tendency to think we live in the hardest times, that our challenges are uniquely difficult."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

BUSTED: President’s campaign reveals ‘steering over $1.8 million’ to his family and Trump Organization businesses

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

In a new filing with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), President Donald Trump's reelection campaign reported spending a staggering amount of money at Trump family businesses.

Anna Massoglia, a researcher at Open Secrets, analyzed Trump's latest public filings on how he is spending donors' money.

"New FEC filing: Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign paid $194,247.57 to Trump family members, properties & businesses in the final quarter of last year alone—steering over $1.8 MILLION in donations from presidential campaign donors to Trump's private interests," Massoglia reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image