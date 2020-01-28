Jared Kushner: ‘Impeachment is going great’ and Trump ‘has been totally vindicated’
The White House is already taking a victory lap after President Donald Trump’s legal team finished their argument before the Senate on Tuesday.
In a CNN International interview with Christiane Amanpour, Trump son-in-law and senior counselor Jared Kushner celebrated an acquittal that hasn’t yet come.
“The [impeachment] defense is going great. Honestly, I feel like it’s very easy to defend when they don’t really have any legitimate accusations against you,” said Kushner. “We’re very pleased with the defense. We feel like, again, the president has been totally vindicated. He’s done nothing wrong here.”
Watch a short clip of the interview below:
Jared Kushner: "The [impeachment] defense is going great. Honestly, I feel like it's very easy to defend when they don't really have any legitimate accusations against you." pic.twitter.com/PzizA5WkYW
— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 28, 2020
CNN
Jared Kushner: ‘Impeachment is going great’ and Trump ‘has been totally vindicated’
The White House is already taking a victory lap after President Donald Trump's legal team finished their argument before the Senate on Tuesday.
In a CNN International interview with Christiane Amanpour, Trump son-in-law and senior counselor Jared Kushner celebrated an acquittal that hasn't yet come.
"The [impeachment] defense is going great. Honestly, I feel like it's very easy to defend when they don't really have any legitimate accusations against you," said Kushner. "We're very pleased with the defense. We feel like, again, the president has been totally vindicated. He's done nothing wrong here."
CNN
Rick Santorum gives away the GOP’s game on impeachment: ‘Even if he did it, Republicans don’t care!’
Trump-supporting CNN contributor Rick Santorum on Tuesday admitted that President Donald Trump likely told former national security adviser John Bolton that he was extorting the Ukrainian government to push it to investigate his political opponents -- but then insisted that the president didn't really mean it.
While discussing the latest reported revelations from Bolton's upcoming book, Santorum said he's inclined to believe that Bolton is telling the truth.
CNN
Rick Santorum: ‘I have no problem’ with John Bolton testifying after ‘this impeachment thing’ is over
Conservative CNN contributor Rick Santorum asserted on Tuesday that former National Security Adviser John Bolton should wait until after President Donald Trump's impeachment trial ends to reveal what he knows about the president's scheme in Ukraine.
"The only thing I would question is sort of the timing of submitting the book for review," Santorum said during an appearance on CNN. "I mean, you're doing it at a time -- knowing the history of what goes on in this White House, that leaks are prevalent -- to submit this manuscript at this time, I think was bad judgement."
"I have no problem with John Bolton writing a book," he continued. "This is someone who deeply believes in his worldview and what is best for America and I think he felt compelled to write something about the state of foreign policy in America and where our country is going."