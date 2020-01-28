Jared Kushner: ‘Impeachment is going great’ and Trump ‘has been totally vindicated’

The White House is already taking a victory lap after President Donald Trump’s legal team finished their argument before the Senate on Tuesday.

In a CNN International interview with Christiane Amanpour, Trump son-in-law and senior counselor Jared Kushner celebrated an acquittal that hasn’t yet come.

“The [impeachment] defense is going great. Honestly, I feel like it’s very easy to defend when they don’t really have any legitimate accusations against you,” said Kushner. “We’re very pleased with the defense. We feel like, again, the president has been totally vindicated. He’s done nothing wrong here.”

Watch a short clip of the interview below: