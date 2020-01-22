Jason Crow lays out the human cost of Trump’s Ukraine scheme — citing his military experience

On the second day of the impeachment trial, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a veteran and one of the House impeachment managers, clearly laid out the risk that President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme posed to human life — and drew from his own experience in the military.

“I know something about counter-battery radar,” said Crow. “In 2005 I was an Army Ranger serving in a special operations task force in Afghanistan. We were at a remote operating base along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. And frequently, the insurgents that we were fighting would launch rockets and missiles onto our small base. But luckily we were provided with counter-battery radar. The 20, 30, 40 seconds before those rockets and mortars rained down on us, an alarm would sound, and we would run out from our tents and jump into our concrete bunkers and wait for the attack to end. This is not a theoretical exercise, and the Ukrainians know it.”

Every day that the military aid was delayed in Ukraine, said Crow, was a serious problem for them as Russia waged a war of conquest against them.

“There is a process for making sure that U.S. aid money makes it to right place, to the right people,” said Crow.

