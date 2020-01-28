Jay Sekulow argues senators can’t remove ‘duly-elected’ Trump from office ‘during an election year’
Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Donald Trump, argued on Tuesday that the president should not be removed from office by a Senate trial during an election year.
Sekulow made the remarks while defending the president on the Senate floor.
“You are being asked to remove a duly-elected president of the United States,” he told senators. “And you’re being asked to do it during an election year.”
“In an election year!” he repeated for emphasis. “There are some of you in this chamber right now that would rather be someplace else. And that’s why we’ll be brief. I understand.”
“But this is a serious deliberative situation,” Sekulow added. “The articles of impeachment call for removal!”
Trump’s attorney’s remarks echoed arguments made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) when he refused to hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee during an election year.
Commentary
Trump’s team isn’t focused on a legal defense of their client — they just want to create viral content for Fox News
On Sunday, the New York Times released leaked revelations from John Bolton's upcoming book about his stint as national security adviser to Donald Trump, which in a different world would have upended the president's impeachment trial in the Senate. Bolton reportedly affirms in the book that Trump personally told him military aid was being withheld from Ukraine in an effort to force the Ukrainian president to announce investigations meant to bolster Trump's conspiracy theories about Democrats. This revelation was received in the media as a big deal, because Trump's defense team has been trying, laughably, to argue that Trump withheld the aid for some purpose other than cheating in an election. Bolton's eyewitness account would seem to blow a hole through those efforts.
