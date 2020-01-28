Jay Sekulow argues senators can’t remove ‘duly-elected’ Trump from office ‘during an election year’

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Donald Trump, argued on Tuesday that the president should not be removed from office by a Senate trial during an election year.

Sekulow made the remarks while defending the president on the Senate floor.

“You are being asked to remove a duly-elected president of the United States,” he told senators. “And you’re being asked to do it during an election year.”

“In an election year!” he repeated for emphasis. “There are some of you in this chamber right now that would rather be someplace else. And that’s why we’ll be brief. I understand.”

“But this is a serious deliberative situation,” Sekulow added. “The articles of impeachment call for removal!”

Trump’s attorney’s remarks echoed arguments made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) when he refused to hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee during an election year.

