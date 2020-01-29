Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows tutoring GOP senators on what to ask in Q&A phase of impeachment trial: report
Congressmen Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mark Meadows (R-NC), members of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, are reportedly coaching Republican senators ahead of the next portion of the Senate trial.
On Wednesday, the trial is expected to head into the question and answer phase. According CNN’s Lauren Fox, Jordan and Meadows are helping to craft the questions that Republican senators will ask.
“Conservatives are starting to have a role in how conservative senators ask their questions,” Fox explained. “There have been a couple of meetings between Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, who are on the president’s defense team, telling senators essentially, this is how you should go about the Q&A period.”
Fox noted that Democrats have also coordinated their questions.
Watch the video below from CNN.
CNN
‘Getting the truth is irrelevant!’ Rick Santorum goes down in flames trying to defend Trump on CNN
Trump defender Rick Santorum went down in flames during a CNN debate on Wednesday that culminated in him admitting that the truth about President Donald Trump's attempt to extort the Ukrainian government really doesn't matter.
During a feisty debate with Democratic strategist Paul Begala, Santorum said that it would be a waste of time to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton because it would not change the fact that Trump is getting acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate.
CNN
White House lawyers’ defense of Trump was ‘grossly misleading and a violation of ethical duties’: Preet Bharara
On CNN Tuesday, former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara pointed out that if White House lawyers had any advance knowledge of former National Security Adviser John Bolton's testimony, they had an ethical obligation not to hide it from the Senate.
"There is ... an ethical question," said Bharara. "They were asked today in a briefing, where they had a source, who was asked the question, did you review the manuscript, and they said no, we didn't review the manuscript. They were then asked where you briefed on the contents of the manuscript and they said, that's all we're going to say."
CNN
‘You are wrong!’ CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin obliterates Alan Dershowitz for insisting presidents can abuse power
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin confronted former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz with more evidence against his assertions that presidents cannot be impeached for abuse of power.
"I mean, Alan, you are equating maladministration with the abuse of power," said Toobin. "You are the only scholar who does that."
"Again, you're wrong," said Dershowitz. "Let me give you a cite. Today's New York Times," Professor Nicholas Bowie says that almost exactly. He says that maladministration, abuse of office, abuse of power — read it in The New York Times."