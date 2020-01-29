Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows tutoring GOP senators on what to ask in Q&A phase of impeachment trial: report

Congressmen Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mark Meadows (R-NC), members of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, are reportedly coaching Republican senators ahead of the next portion of the Senate trial.

On Wednesday, the trial is expected to head into the question and answer phase. According CNN’s Lauren Fox, Jordan and Meadows are helping to craft the questions that Republican senators will ask.

“Conservatives are starting to have a role in how conservative senators ask their questions,” Fox explained. “There have been a couple of meetings between Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, who are on the president’s defense team, telling senators essentially, this is how you should go about the Q&A period.”

Fox noted that Democrats have also coordinated their questions.

Watch the video below from CNN.