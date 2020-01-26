Joe Biden tells New Hampshire voters that impeachment attacks show GOP fears him
Joe Biden says his central role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial shows just how much Republicans want to avoid facing him in the upcoming election.The Democratic front runner told voters …
Latest Headlines
In a race against terminal illness, former Obama staffer with ALS and his wife find new hope a year later
California confirms third case of China virus in US
A patient in California's Orange County was Saturday confirmed as the third person on US soil infected with the new deadly virus that originated in China, health officials said.
The infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak, the Orange County Health Care Agency said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the patient had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, it said.
The individual was in isolation in a local hospital and was in good condition.
"There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Orange County. The current risk of local transmission remains low," the health care agency said.
Japan will evacuate nationals from China virus city: Prime Minister Abe
Japan will evacuate all its nationals from China's quarantined city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a deadly virus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday.
"We have decided to send back all (Japanese citizens in Wuhan) to Japan if they wish so, by every means including a chartered flight," Abe told reporters.
"We are coordinating with the Chinese government at various levels, and we will accelerate the process to realise a swift implementation" of the evacuation from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in central China, Abe said.
Earlier, a foreign ministry official told AFP that 430 Japanese were in Hubei province.