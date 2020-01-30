John Bolton destroys GOP argument against impeachment witnesses as ‘the exact reverse of the truth’

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton blasted the Republican argument against impeachment trial witnesses during a speech in Texas on Thursday evening, KXAN-TV reports.

“Speaking at a private event in Austin Thursday, Former National Security Advisor John Bolton defended government officials who testified in front of the U.S. House impeachment inquiry,” the station reported. “Sources tell KXAN Bolton defended former diplomatic and state department officials Fiona Hill, Tim Morrison, Alex Vindman, Bill Taylor, and Marie Yovanovitch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of them acted in the best interest of the country as they saw it and consistent to what they thought our policies were,” Bolton said.

He also blasted the position of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on whether to allow impeachment witnesses.

“The idea that somehow testifying to what you think is true is destructive to the system of government we have — I think, is very nearly the reverse — the exact reverse of the truth,” he said, to applause from the audience.

Read the full report.