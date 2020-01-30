Quantcast
John Bolton destroys GOP argument against impeachment witnesses as ‘the exact reverse of the truth’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton blasted the Republican argument against impeachment trial witnesses during a speech in Texas on Thursday evening, KXAN-TV reports.

“Speaking at a private event in Austin Thursday, Former National Security Advisor John Bolton defended government officials who testified in front of the U.S. House impeachment inquiry,” the station reported. “Sources tell KXAN Bolton defended former diplomatic and state department officials Fiona Hill, Tim Morrison, Alex Vindman, Bill Taylor, and Marie Yovanovitch.”

“All of them acted in the best interest of the country as they saw it and consistent to what they thought our policies were,” Bolton said.

He also blasted the position of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on whether to allow impeachment witnesses.

“The idea that somehow testifying to what you think is true is destructive to the system of government we have — I think, is very nearly the reverse — the exact reverse of the truth,” he said, to applause from the audience.

Read the full report.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Lisa Murkowski swarmed by reporters asking if she will vote to allow impeachment trial witnesses

Published

17 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) gaggled with reporters following the day's end of the impeachment trial on Thursday.

Murkowski did not say whether she would vote to allow witnesses, as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced, but did say she would update the public on Friday.

Here are some of the reports of her scrum with reporters.

https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1223097091532165121

https://twitter.com/AliVelshi/status/1223097063715426304

https://twitter.com/Toure/status/1223095200609972225

https://twitter.com/AndrewDesiderio/status/1223096030251536390

‘There is no need for more evidence’: Lamar Alexander announces his opposition to impeachment witnesses

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Sen. Lamar Alexander (D-TN) released a statement on his views on impeachment witnesses on Thursday evening.

Alexander is not running for re-election, which has made him one of the most closely-watched senators on the issue of whether witnesses will be called as they have been in every other impeachment trial.

Late Thursday evening, Alexander announced he would be voting no.

Here is his explanation:

https://twitter.com/SenAlexander/status/1223093579553308673

https://twitter.com/SenAlexander/status/1223093584934719494

https://twitter.com/SenAlexander/status/1223093592064958465

Susan Collins announces she will vote for impeachment witnesses as ‘the most sensible way to proceed’

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced she would be splitting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) following Thursday's impeachment trial.

"I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity. Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed," Collins announced.

"If this motion passes, I believe that the most sensible way to proceed would be for the House Managers and the President’s attorneys to attempt to agree on a limited and equal number of witnesses for each side. If they can’t agree, then the Senate could choose the number of witnesses," she added.

