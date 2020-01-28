John Bolton is ‘annoyed as hell’ at how Trump is coming after him: former RNC chairman

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is angry with the White House after Trump supporters lashed out at him after The New York Times published excerpts from his forthcoming book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.
The book is not scheduled to be released until March 17, but is already at #10 on Amazon’s bestseller list.
Trump, however, has essentially called Bolton a liar.
…transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems. Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations…
For analysis MSNBC’s Chris Matthews interviewed form Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele.
“Right now Bolton is two things, one, he’s annoyed as hell because of how the president is sort of coming at him,” Steele explained.
“More importantly, men and women that he’s been in the trenches with for over 30 years here in Washington, now taking Trump’s side over his and so he’s ready to chomp at the bit and he has something to say,” he concluded.
Watch:
