John Bolton is ‘assessing his options’ and could release book sooner now that information has leaked: CNN
Former national security adviser John Bolton may now push to have his upcoming tell-all book about the Trump White House released sooner now that news about some of its contents has leaked.
A source tells CNN’s Brian Stelter that the former Trump official is “assessing his options” now that it’s been revealed that Bolton’s book alleges Trump directly tied military aid to Ukraine with his desire to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.
“Could this book come out before [announced release date] March 17th? That certainly is possible,” Stelter revealed on CNN. “But right now, Simon & Schuster has penciled it on for March 17th.”
Stelter’s source also said that Bolton could go on television for an interview about his book’s claims shortly, although the source said that no decisions have been finalized yet.
“Now that this information has leaked, Bolton might be signaling that he’s ready to talk sooner,” Stelter said.
