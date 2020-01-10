John Bolton will be ‘a traitor and a villain’ if he withholds ‘blockbuster evidence’ to sell his book: ex-prosecutor

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner offered a harsh analysis of how history will remember Ambassador John Bolton if he does not testify at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and instead does not reveal what he knows until he publishes it in a tell-all book.

Kirschner was interviewed on MSNBC by Chris Matthews.

“Let’s talk about human behavior,” Matthews said. “Could it be — I don’t know Bolton personally, I know his politics, his ideology — but could it be that he says, I thought for a while I wanted to save some of the goodies for my book, because people like to do that, people like to write the big story with the big news, but if history comes down that I sat on this stuff for a year while we didn’t have a real trial, I’m guilty of really withholding my citizenship here.”

“Exactly,” Kirschner replied.

“If he had blockbuster evidence — and he doesn’t testify — and then he puts in a book information that could have changed the course of a Senate impeachment trial, he will go down in history as a traitor and a villain,” he charged.

Watch: