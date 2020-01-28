John Cornyn admits he doesn’t care if Trump broke the law
On Fox Business on Tuesday, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) outright said that he doesn’t care whether President Donald Trump pursued a quid pro quo against Ukraine — it doesn’t change his mind about blocking additional witnesses in the impeachment trial.
“If the president did indeed tell John Bolton that there was a relationship between getting that information on the Bidens and aid to the country, that wouldn’t be enough for you say, let’s look into this more?”
“No,” said Cornyn. He added that “president’s always leverage foreign aid,” notably leaving out that presidents generally leverage foreign aid for U.S. objectives, not to secure an investigation against a political opponent.
Watch below:
NEIL CAVUTO: If Trump did tell John Bolton that there was a relationship between Biden investigation & aid to the country, that wouldn’t be enough for you want to look into this more?@JohnCornyn: “No … presidents always leverage foreign aid.” pic.twitter.com/VgYM2fHT6i
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 28, 2020
