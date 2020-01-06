John Dean explains why Trump can’t use ‘executive privilege’ to shut down Bolton’s testimony
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Nixon White House counsel John Dean explained that if the Senate subpoenas former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump cannot use executive privilege to block the testimony — and drew on his own experience in Watergate.
“In fact, it occurred to me it might be an effort to block my testimony, but I was loaded for bear,” said Dean. “I was prepared to say that the crime-fraud exception would preclude any kind of privilege that they could claim, and I think there’s a parallel, in this situation.”
“I think Bolton clearly extracted himself and denied being involved in any conspiracy, and that’s the most likely offense that was involved here,” continued Dean. “He also reported the activity to the White House counsel, which is exactly what you should do. They didn’t take any action, but he did. So I think he is exactly a very powerful, potential witness. I don’t think he particularly likes the president, and I don’t think, also, he wants to be selling a book for a lot of bucks and refusing to testify.”
Retired admiral slams Trump administration for incompetence over Iran crisis
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," retired Adm. James Stavridis broke down a key reason President Donald Trump's national security team is incapable of protecting America: The high turnover prevents the formation of a coherent strategy.
"We have heard a lot from President Trump and Secretary Pompeo about the U.S. being safer, and the Americans being safer today, and as a long term claim, we will see, and who knows if we are with Suleimani gone, because he was a dangerous guy, but with the troops in the Middle East now, was it safer today or before Suleimani was killed, and just speaking today in terms of the Americans?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.
‘You can’t take lessons from Trump and Kellyanne Conway on who is a bad guy’: columnist
Columnist Mehdi Hasan questioned President Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway for spending years lying to the American people and now suddenly being mad no one trusts them.
In a panel discussion, CNN's Jake Tapper nailed Conway and Secretary Mike Pompeo for lying that Trump has no intention of attacking any cultural sites after Trump tweeted that he would.
"And according to international law, and the national security resolution that the U.S. voted 'yes' on, that would be a war crime," said Tapper.