John Dean explains why Trump can’t use ‘executive privilege’ to shut down Bolton’s testimony

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Nixon White House counsel John Dean explained that if the Senate subpoenas former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump cannot use executive privilege to block the testimony — and drew on his own experience in Watergate.

“In fact, it occurred to me it might be an effort to block my testimony, but I was loaded for bear,” said Dean. “I was prepared to say that the crime-fraud exception would preclude any kind of privilege that they could claim, and I think there’s a parallel, in this situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Bolton clearly extracted himself and denied being involved in any conspiracy, and that’s the most likely offense that was involved here,” continued Dean. “He also reported the activity to the White House counsel, which is exactly what you should do. They didn’t take any action, but he did. So I think he is exactly a very powerful, potential witness. I don’t think he particularly likes the president, and I don’t think, also, he wants to be selling a book for a lot of bucks and refusing to testify.”

Watch below: