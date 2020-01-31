Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $344 million over pelvic mesh claims
A US judge on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $344 million for false and deceptive marketing of pelvic mesh products used by tens of thousands of women in California.
The suit in San Diego was part of a series of claims the company has faced worldwide over the mesh products, designed to support weakened muscles holding up the pelvic organs.
San Diego County Superior Judge Eddie Sturgeon ruled that Johnson & Johnson knew of the potential risks and side effects of its products before their launch and did not disclose these risks in educational and marketing materials provided to doctors and patients.
Sturgeon in his ruling said “complications could be so severe that mesh removal would be necessary but, unlike other implants, removal is difficult and harmful and can take multiple surgeries.
“Johnson & Johnson also knew that some of the most severe complications of mesh can be irreversible,” the judge wrote.
Women who have used the devices say the side-effects include incontinence, infection, bleeding and chronic pain.
“Johnson & Johnson knew the danger of its mesh products but put profits ahead of the health of millions of women,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said after the ruling.
“Today we achieved justice for the women and families forever scarred by Johnson & Johnson’s dishonesty.”
Becerra’s office sued the company in 2016 after a years-long multi-state probe concluded that Johnson & Johnson had engaged in deceptive marketing.
“Today’s judgment marks the first time a court of law has issued findings of fact and ruled that Johnson & Johnson did indeed engage in illegal false and deceptive business practices,” his office said.
It added that between 2008 and 2014, Johnson & Johnson sold more than 470,000 pelvic mesh products across the United States, including 30,000 in California.
Worldwide, more than two million women have had these mesh products implanted in their bodies.
In addition to the suit filed in California, the company has settled similar claims with the state of Washington for $9.9 million and a coalition of 42 other states for $117 million.
A Johnson & Johnson spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment but in a statement to The New York Times, the company said it plans to appeal the ruling.
Photo: AFP/File / Mark RALSTON
Breaking Banner
Trump’s final impeachment strategy: Throw Mitch McConnell under the bus
Mitch McConnell's cover-up of Donald Trump's corruption looks like it will soon be complete — but not before a betrayal so big it could blow the GOP's chances of holding the Senate in November.
After 10 days of arguing over whether to allow evidence in Trump's impeachment trial, the Senate is expected to vote Friday on whether to allow witnesses, a vote Majority Leader Mitch McConnell now believes he will win. Republicans are determined to fast-track the end of a trial where the defendant has offered no real denial of what he's accused, has refused to provide any material evidence and has already paid off the jury.
Breaking Banner
Here are 10 things you need to know about socialism
What do we mean when we talk about “socialism”? Here are ten things about its theory, practice, and potential that you need to know.
Over the last 200 years, socialism has spread across the world. In every country, it carries the lessons and scars of its particular history there. Conversely, each country’s socialism is shaped by the global history, rich tradition, and diverse interpretations of a movement that has been the world’s major critical response to capitalism as a system.
This story originally appeared at YES! Magazine.
We need to understand socialism because it has shaped our history and will shape our future. It is an immense resource: the accumulated thoughts, experiences, and experiments accomplished by those yearning to do better than capitalism.
2020 Election
What happens next if Iowa and Nevada 2020 caucuses are disrupted?
In 2012, the Iowa Republican Party named Mitt Romney (now Utah’s senator) as the winner of its presidential caucuses. But 16 days later, long after Romney rode a wave of momentum into New Hampshire, the Iowa GOP said that then-Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum had actually won after votes that weren’t turned in on caucus night were counted.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Independent-turned-Democrat Bernie Sanders virtually tied in the delegates they had won to the next stage of Iowa’s process. At 2:30 A.M. the next day, the Iowa Democratic Party said that Clinton had won 699.57 state delegate equivalents, while Sanders won 695.49 delegates. Her spokesman declared victory and she got the headlines.